SystemRescueCd 6.1.1

Mit Hilfe von SystemRescueCd und einem bootfähigen Medium — CD/DVD oder USB-Stick — können zahlreiche Aufgaben rund um das Bearbeiten und Erstellen von Partitionen vorgenommen werden. Dabei werden zahlreiche Dateisysteme unterstützt (ext2/ext3/ext4, reiserfs, btrfs, xfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, iso9660, samba, nfs, etc.). Seit der Version 6.0.0 basiert SystemRescueCd auf ArchLinux.
Changelog:
- Updated kernel to Long-Term-Supported linux‑5.4.24
- Autologin rework and fixes for interactive autorun scripts (Marcos Mello)
- Added “rootshell” boot option to setup an alternative shell (Marcos Mello)
- Cleanup and disk space optimisations to reduce the size of the ISO image
-
|Download:
|SystemRescueCd
|Version:
|6.1.1
|Dateigröße
|677 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|13.03.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Linux Boot-CD
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|SystemRescueCd
|Sonstiges
|Paketliste aktuelle Version