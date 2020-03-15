SystemRescueCd 6.1.1

Von am

Mit Hil­fe von Sys­tem­Res­cueCd und einem boot­fä­hi­gen Medi­um — CD/DVD oder USB-Stick — kön­nen zahl­rei­che Auf­ga­ben rund um das Bear­bei­ten und Erstel­len von Par­ti­tio­nen vor­ge­nom­men wer­den. Dabei wer­den zahl­rei­che Datei­sys­te­me unter­stützt (ext2/ext3/ext4, rei­serfs, btrfs, xfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, iso9660, sam­ba, nfs, etc.). Seit der Ver­si­on 6.0.0 basiert Sys­tem­Res­cueCd auf Arch­Li­nux.

Chan­ge­log:

 

  • Updated ker­nel to Long-Term-Sup­por­ted linux‑5.4.24
  • Auto­lo­gin rework and fixes for inter­ac­tive autorun scripts (Mar­cos Mel­lo)
  • Added “roots­hell” boot opti­on to set­up an alter­na­ti­ve shell (Mar­cos Mel­lo)
  • Cleanup and disk space opti­mi­sa­ti­ons to redu­ce the size of the ISO image
  •  

 

 

Down­load: Sys­tem­Res­cueCd
Ver­si­on: 6.1.1
Datei­grö­ße 677 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 13.03.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Linux Boot-CD
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te Sys­tem­Res­cueCd
Sons­ti­ges Paket­lis­te aktu­el­le Ver­si­on