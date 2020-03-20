AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.3.1 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wur­den wie­der eine gan­ze Rei­he von Feh­lern besei­tigt. Außer­dem unter­stützt die­se Ver­si­on nun die Spie­le DOOM Eter­nal, Half-Live Alyx und Ghost Recon Bre­ak­point (Vul­kan API). Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nun nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen. Für die­se hat AMD auch eine FAQ ver­öf­fent­licht.

  • Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1 Highlights

    Support For

    • DOOM™ Eter­nal
      • Achie­ve up to 5% bet­ter per­for­mance play­ing Doom Eter­nal (Ultra Night­ma­re set­tings) at 1920x1080p on the Rade­on™ RX 5700XT with Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.3.1, ver­sus Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.2.2. RS-333
    • Half-Life™: Alyx
    • Ghost Recon™ Bre­ak­point
      • Vul­kan® API

    Added Vulkan® Support

    • VK_EXT_post_depth_coverage
      • This exten­si­on indi­ca­tes sup­port for shader modu­les that use the SPV_KHR_post_depth_coverage exten­si­on. Frag­ment shaders using the SPV exten­si­on can con­trol whe­ther the Sam­ple­Mask built-in input varia­ble reflec­ts the coverage after the depth and sten­cil tests are app­lied. This exten­si­on is only sup­por­ted on AMD RDNA hard­ware.
    • VK_KHR_shader_non_semantic_info
      • This exten­si­on indi­ca­tes sup­port for shader modu­les that use the SPV_KHR_non_semantic_info exten­si­on. Shader modu­les using the SPV exten­si­on can inclu­de non-seman­tic inst­ruc­tions that can be safe­ly remo­ved from the modu­le.
    • VK_EXT_texel_buffer_alignment
      • This exten­si­on pro­vi­des a mecha­nism to que­ry align­ment requi­re­ments for uni­form and sto­rage texel buf­fers that can­not be well com­mu­ni­ca­ted via minT­exelBuf­fer­OffsetA­lign­ment.
    • VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control
      • This exten­si­on pro­vi­des flags that can be used by an app­li­ca­ti­on to inqui­re about poten­ti­al high cost that could be incur­red during pipe­line crea­ti­on. The infor­ma­ti­on can be obtai­ned pri­or to car­ry­ing out the crea­te ope­ra­ti­on, which would allow the app­li­ca­ti­on to adjust its beha­vi­or accord­in­gly.

    Fixed Issues

    • Frame skip­ping or chop­py audio may be expe­ri­en­ced in vide­os cap­tu­red using Rade­on ReLi­ve.
    • Some games may expe­ri­ence stut­ter while using Instant Replay or third-par­ty app­li­ca­ti­ons that stream or per­form screen cap­tu­re.
    • Hot­keys may fail to app­ly to sce­nes in ReLi­ve sce­ne edi­tor when the sce­ne has a custom name.
    • Web­cam ele­ments may fail to appe­ar on screen when a custom loca­ti­on is set during ReLi­ve record­ing.
    • AMD A‑Series/E‑Series APU Pro­ces­sors will reflect older Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2019 Edi­ti­on Set­tings user inter­face.
    • Zero RPM togg­le may fail to reset or appe­ar when dis­ab­ling advan­ced fan tuning opti­ons in Per­for­mance Tuning.
    • Rade­on Soft­ware may auto­ma­ti­cal­ly clo­se when a live stream is star­ted or stop­ped.
    • Desk­top cur­sor may inter­mitt­ent­ly remain visi­ble after toggling Rade­on Software’s over­lay in some games.
    • Red Dead Redemp­ti­on 2™ may expe­ri­ence a blank screen when laun­ched using the Vul­kan® API.
    • Rade­on Soft­ware may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash, or a sys­tem TDR may occur, when VRAM reaches 8GB or more with HBCC enab­led on Rade­on RX Vega series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.
    • DOOM™ may expe­ri­ence an inter­mit­tent sys­tem hang or app­li­ca­ti­on crash during game­play.
    • Space Engi­neers™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on or hang during game­play when Grass Den­si­ty is tur­ned on.
    • A sys­tem hang or black screen may occur when exi­t­ing Steam­VR™ with mul­ti dis­play sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
    • Mons­ter Hun­ter World™: Ice­bor­ne may have lower than expec­ted per­for­mance in some are­as of the game on Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.
    • Video play­back may exhi­bit cor­rup­ti­on on Inter­la­ced con­tent in Movies and TV on Ryzen 3000 with Rade­on Gra­phics Pro­ces­sors.
    • Pass­Mark™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on hang on some Ryzen with Rade­on Gra­phics Pro­ces­sors.
    • On Rade­on RX Vega and older dis­cre­te GPUs and on APUs, enab­ling inte­ger dis­play sca­ling could result in a reduc­tion of frame rate.
    • Inte­ger dis­play sca­ling may not show up as avail­ab­le in Rade­on Soft­ware on some GCN-based GPUs.
    • The default hot­keys for record­ing and taking a screen­shot with Radon ReLi­ve have been updated. Record­ing is now ‘Ctrl + Shift + E’ by default and Screen­shot is now ‘Ctrl + Shift + I’ by default.

    Known Issues

    • Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry work­around.
    • Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and Rade­on Watt­Man incor­rec­t­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect repor­ting.
    • Rade­on Soft­ware may open with an incon­sis­tent win­dow size or may not keep its pre­vious­ly set size when ope­ned.
    • Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.
    • Some games may exhi­bit stut­ter inter­mitt­ent­ly during game­play on Rade­on RX 5000 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.
    • Desk­top or In-game cor­rup­ti­on may occur inter­mitt­ent­ly when HDR is enab­led.
    • Rade­on RX Vega series gra­phics pro­duc­ts may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem crash or TDR when play­ing games with Instant Replay enab­led. A work­around for users expe­ri­en­cing the­se issu­es is to dis­able Instant Replay.
    • A sys­tem crash or hang may be expe­ri­en­ced when using Edge brow­ser to play Net­flix™ con­tent.
    • Some users may still expe­ri­ence black screen or sys­tem hang issu­es during exten­ded peri­ods of game­play. AMD will con­ti­nue to moni­tor and inves­ti­ga­te reports of the­se issu­es clo­se­ly.
    • Direct ML Media Fil­ters are cur­r­ent­ly unavail­ab­le in Rade­on Soft­ware Media gal­le­ry for video or image con­tent.

    Important Notes

    • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

    Footnotes

    • RS-333, Tes­ting con­duc­ted by AMD Per­for­mance Labs as of March 16, 2020 with a Rade­on RX 5700 XT. PC manu­fac­tu­rers may vary con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons, yiel­ding dif­fe­rent results. The Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.3.1 con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on scored an average of 139.1 FPS, while the 20.2.2 Edi­ti­on con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on scored an average of 133.1 FPS, sho­wing an 5% uplift dri­ver over dri­ver. Actu­al results may vary.

    Package Contents

    The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.3.1 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lo­wing:

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.3.1
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 478,86 MiB
Win­dows 7:  656,59 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 19.03.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
Web­sei­te