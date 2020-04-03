WinSCP 5.17.3

Die Open-Source-Software WinSCP von Martin Prikryl ist ein SFTP‑, FTP‑, WebDAV- und S3-Client für Windows, der auch das alte SCP-Protokoll unterstützt. Die Freeware bietet einen geschützten Daten- und Dateitransfer zwischen verschiedenen Rechnern und ermöglicht die Nutzung verschlüsselter “Tunnel”.
Changelog:
5.17.3
- TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1f.
- WebDAV core upgraded to neon 0.31.0.
- Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.0.4.
- Translation updated: French.
- Importing site-specific key files from FileZilla. 1841
- Showing session name in Synchronization checklist and Keep remote directory up to date windows, when the operation was executed in a new window/from a command line. 1838
Session.ScanFingerprintnow works even for Amazon S3 protocol.
- Bug fix: Failure after resuming system from sleep. 1829
- Bug fix: Option to disconnect a session was available even while deleting local files, and caused failure when selected while no session was actually opened. 1836
- Bug fix: Failure when primary SSH channel fails to open. 1837
- Bug fix:
SHA-1fingerprint of TLS/SSL certificate was incorrectly presented as
MD5by
Session.ScanFingerprint.
- Bug fix: When dragging file via temporary directory it is deleted too early. 1844
|Download:
|WinSCP & WinSCP Portable
|Version
|5.17.3
|Veröffentlicht am:
|01.04.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite: