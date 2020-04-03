AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.1

Von am

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.4.1 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wur­de wie­der eine Rei­he von Feh­lern besei­tigt. Außer­dem unter­stützt die­se Ver­si­on nun das Spiel Resi­dent Evil 3. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nun nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen. Für die­se hat AMD auch eine FAQ ver­öf­fent­licht.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.1 Highlights

Support For

  • Resi­dent Evil 3™

Fixed Issues

  • Over­watch™ and Heroes of the Storm™ may expe­ri­ence a black screen or app­li­ca­ti­on hang while gaming for exten­ded peri­ods of time on some Rade­on RX Vega series gra­phics pro­duct sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • HDR may fail to enab­le or be detec­ted in app­li­ca­ti­ons and games using the Vul­kan® API.
  • Doom Eter­nal™ may fail to launch in some hybrid gra­phics sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Rade­on ReLi­ve strea­ming may fail to launch or may crash when a stream ses­si­on is star­ted with per­for­mance metrics over­lay enab­led.
  • Some clock values may fail to popu­la­te for a limi­ted num­ber of gra­phics pro­duc­ts in the Rade­on Set­tings Hard­ware infor­ma­ti­on tab.
  • Hot­keys can no lon­ger be assi­gned to a sin­gle digit or cha­rac­ter as this has the abi­li­ty to block or cau­se inter­fe­rence with some default Win­dows® func­tio­n­a­li­ty.
  • Some Rade­on Free­Sync Pre­mi­um sup­por­ted dis­plays may not list all sup­por­ted refresh rate opti­ons in Win­dows® when Rade­on Free­Sync Pre­mi­um is enab­led in the dis­plays OSD set­tings.

Known Issues

  • Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry work­around.
  • Run­ning Folding@Home while also run­ning an app­li­ca­ti­on using hard­ware acce­le­ra­ti­on of video con­tent can cau­se a sys­tem hang or black screen. A poten­ti­al work­around is dis­ab­ling hard­ware acce­le­ra­ti­on for the app­li­ca­ti­on that has it enab­led.
  • Using Edge™ web brow­ser to play­back video con­tent with a mul­ti dis­play sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on may cau­se a sys­tem hang or crash after exten­ded peri­ods of use.
  • Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and Rade­on Watt­Man incor­rec­t­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect repor­ting.
  • Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.
  • Some games may exhi­bit stut­ter inter­mitt­ent­ly during game­play on Rade­on RX 5000 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.
  • Desk­top or In-game cor­rup­ti­on may occur inter­mitt­ent­ly when HDR is enab­led.
  • Rade­on RX Vega series gra­phics pro­duc­ts may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem crash or TDR when play­ing games with Instant Replay enab­led. A poten­ti­al work­around for users expe­ri­en­cing the­se issu­es is to dis­able Instant Replay.
  • Rade­on RX Vega series gra­phics pro­duc­ts may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem crash or TDR when per­forming mul­ti­ple task swit­ches using Alt+Tab.
  • A sys­tem crash or hang may be expe­ri­en­ced when using Edge brow­ser to play Net­flix™ con­tent.
  • Some users may still expe­ri­ence black screen or sys­tem hang issu­es during exten­ded peri­ods of game­play. AMD will con­ti­nue to moni­tor and inves­ti­ga­te reports of the­se issu­es clo­se­ly.
  • Direct ML Media Fil­ters are cur­r­ent­ly unavail­ab­le in Rade­on Soft­ware Media gal­le­ry for video or image con­tent.
  • XSplit™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on hang or free­ze when per­forming a sce­ne switch.

Important Notes

  • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.4.1 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lo­wing:

  • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.4.1 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 19.50.29.20 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 26.20.15029.20013)

 

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.4.1
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 478,55 MiB
Win­dows 7:  656,60 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 02.04.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
Web­sei­te