Rufus 3.10

Mit dem Open-Source Pro­gramm Rufus kann man USB-Spei­cher­me­di­en schnell und ein­fach for­ma­tie­ren und boot­fä­hig machen. Man kann damit zum Bei­spiel USB-Instal­la­ti­ons­me­di­en aus boot­fä­hi­gen ISOs erstel­len (Win­dows, Linux, UEFI, usw.) oder ein ande­res Betriebs­sys­tem nut­zen oder einen Boot­stick erstel­len und damit an einem Sys­tem arbei­ten, auf dem kein Betriebs­sys­tem instal­liert ist.

Chan­ge­log:

 

  • Impro­ve sup­port for Ubun­tu 20.04 [#1499]
  • Impro­ve detec­tion of FIXED dri­ves with no moun­ted par­ti­ti­ons
  • Impro­ve extfs for­mat­ting (cour­te­sy of Mar­cos Mel­lo) [#1516]
  • Update UEFI:NTFS file sys­tem dri­vers to v1.5
  • Fix pro­gress not being updated when using the Ger­man loca­li­za­ti­on
  • Fix pri­ma­ry GPT being over­writ­ten when adding the pro­tec­tive MBR mes­sa­ge [#1507]
  • Fix a regres­si­on with lou­sy secu­ri­ty solu­ti­ons that pre­vent the crea­ti­on of an autorun.inf [#1496]
  • Fix an assert during Free­DOS dri­ve crea­ti­on when the Win­dows sys­tem loca­le is set to UTF‑8 [#1468]
  • Fix inva­lid label errors when using a non-Wes­tern loca­le [#1506]

 

Down­load: Rufus (Git­Hub)
Ver­si­on: 3.10
Datei­grö­ße 1,08 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 22.04.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: ab Win­dows 7
Lizenz: Open Source
