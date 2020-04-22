Rufus 3.10

Mit dem Open-Source Programm Rufus kann man USB-Speichermedien schnell und einfach formatieren und bootfähig machen. Man kann damit zum Beispiel USB-Installationsmedien aus bootfähigen ISOs erstellen (Windows, Linux, UEFI, usw.) oder ein anderes Betriebssystem nutzen oder einen Bootstick erstellen und damit an einem System arbeiten, auf dem kein Betriebssystem installiert ist.
Changelog:
- Improve support for Ubuntu 20.04 [#1499]
- Improve detection of FIXED drives with no mounted partitions
- Improve
extfsformatting (courtesy of Marcos Mello) [#1516]
- Update UEFI:NTFS file system drivers to v1.5
- Fix progress not being updated when using the German localization
- Fix primary GPT being overwritten when adding the protective MBR message [#1507]
- Fix a regression with lousy security solutions that prevent the creation of an
autorun.inf[#1496]
- Fix an assert during FreeDOS drive creation when the Windows system locale is set to UTF‑8 [#1468]
- Fix invalid label errors when using a non-Western locale [#1506]
|Download:
|Rufus (GitHub)
|Version:
|3.10
|Dateigröße
|1,08 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|22.04.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|ab Windows 7
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite