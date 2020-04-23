AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.2

Von am

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.4.2 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wur­den wie­der eine Rei­he von Feh­lern besei­tigt. Außer­dem unter­stützt die­se Ver­si­on nun die Spie­le Gear Tac­tics and Pre­d­a­tor: Hun­ting Grounds. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nun nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen. Für AMD-Pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Gra­fik der Ryzen Mobi­le 4000 Serie gibt es seit Anfang April einen sepa­ra­ten Trei­ber.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.2 Highlights

Sup­port For

  • Gears Tac­tics
  • Pre­d­a­tor: Hun­ting Grounds

Fixed Issues

  • Rade­on RX Vega series gra­phics pro­duc­ts may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem hang or black screen when run­ning Folding@Home while also run­ning an app­li­ca­ti­on using hard­ware acce­le­ra­ti­on of video con­tent.
  • A sys­tem crash or hang may be expe­ri­en­ced when using Edge brow­ser to play Net­flix™ con­tent.
  • XSplit™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on hang or free­ze when per­forming a sce­ne switch.
  • Minor stut­te­ring may occur when per­forming a task switch with per­for­mance metrics over­lay open in some games.
  • Over­watch™ may expe­ri­ence an inter­mit­tent crash while ent­e­ring a game or during exten­ded game­play ses­si­ons.
  • Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duct sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons may inter­mitt­ent­ly expe­ri­ence a dis­play loss or black screen while gaming or on desk­top with a limi­ted num­ber of dis­plays.
  • Rade­on Soft­ware may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash when play­ing games with non-alpha­nu­me­ric cha­rac­ters in the game tit­le.
  • Rade­on RX Vega series gra­phics pro­duc­ts may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash with Micro­soft® Teams when hard­ware acce­le­ra­ti­on is enab­led.
  • An ‘Unab­le to get requi­re­ments’ error mes­sa­ge may inter­mitt­ent­ly occur when viewing the Upgrade Advi­sor tab in Rade­on Soft­ware.
  • Instant Replay or Record Desk­top enab­led.
  • Resol­ved an install issue whe­re Error 1603 could occur when an instal­la­ti­on pre­re­qui­si­te for Visu­al C++ was not cor­rec­t­ly detec­ted as instal­led.

Known Issues

  • Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry work­around.
  • Using Edge™ web brow­ser to play­back video con­tent with a mul­ti dis­play sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on may cau­se a sys­tem hang or crash after exten­ded peri­ods of use.
  • Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and Rade­on Watt­Man incor­rec­t­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect repor­ting.
  • Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.
  • Some games may exhi­bit stut­ter inter­mitt­ent­ly during game­play on Rade­on RX 5000 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.
  • Rade­on RX Vega series gra­phics pro­duc­ts may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem crash or TDR when per­forming mul­ti­ple task swit­ches using Alt+Tab.
  • Desk­top or In-game cor­rup­ti­on may occur inter­mitt­ent­ly when HDR is enab­led.
  • Direct ML Media Fil­ters are cur­r­ent­ly unavail­ab­le in Rade­on Soft­ware Media gal­le­ry for video or image con­tent.
  • Some users may still expe­ri­ence black screen or sys­tem hang issu­es during exten­ded peri­ods of game­play. AMD will con­ti­nue to moni­tor and inves­ti­ga­te reports of the­se issu­es clo­se­ly.
  • Some lap­tops may encoun­ter a BSOD when instal­ling Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on over an exis­ting OEM gra­phics dri­ver. To work around this issue, first unin­stall the OEM gra­phics dri­ver using Pro­grams and Fea­tures wit­hin the Con­trol Panel. Once com­ple­te, install the Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on packa­ge and select the Fac­to­ry Reset opti­on during set­up.

Important Notes

  • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.4.2 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lo­wing:

  • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.4.2 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 19.50.29.27 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 26.20.15029.27015)

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.4.2
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 478,91 MiB
Win­dows 7:  656,64 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 23.04.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
Web­sei­te