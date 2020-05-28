AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.5.1 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wur­den wie­der eine Rei­he von Feh­lern besei­tigt. Außer­dem unter­stützt die­se Ver­si­on nun die Mai-2020-Ver­si­on von Win­dows 10 (Win­dows 10 2004). Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nun nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen. Für AMD-Pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Gra­fik der Ryzen Mobi­le 4000 Serie gibt es seit Anfang April einen sepa­ra­ten Trei­ber.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Highlights

Support For

  • Win­dows® May 2020 Update
  • AMD Link
    • Brand new AMD Link Xin­put Emu­la­ti­on dri­ver (AMDXE), which will impro­ve com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty with cur­rent and future games. This gets instal­led the first time game strea­ming starts with AMD Link and will appe­ar as a new Xbox 360 con­trol­ler in Device Mana­ger.

Fixed Issues

  • Rade­on Soft­ware may expe­ri­ence a crash or hang on Hybrid Gra­phics sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • On a limi­ted num­ber of dis­plays, laun­ching a game may lead to an inter­mit­tent black screen that requi­res a sys­tem reboot to resol­ve.
  • Fixed an issue whe­re AMD Link may expe­ri­ence ran­dom or inter­mit­tent dis­con­nects.
  • When per­forming a task switch, Destiny™2 may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on hang or black screen.
  • Over­watch™ may expe­ri­ence an inter­mit­tent crash or black screen when joi­ning a match.
  • Incor­rect memo­ry clocks may be repor­ted in per­for­mance metrics over­lay on Rade­on RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
  • Some Hybrid Gra­phics sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons with Rade­on RX 5500 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts may expe­ri­ence a blue screen on dri­ver instal­la­ti­on.
  • High memo­ry usa­ge may be expe­ri­en­ced when Instant Replay and Desk­top Record­ing is enab­led on a sys­tem and a dis­play on the sys­tem has timed out or gone to sleep.
  • A TDR or black screen may occur when run­ning the Vul­kan test from Geekbench™5.
  • Hit­ching may be obser­ved in League of Legends™ on some sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons after per­forming a task switch.
  • Sni­per Elite™4 may mini­mi­ze when invo­king Rade­on Software’s over­lay.
  • The stan­dard pro­fi­le in Rade­on Soft­ware may beco­me app­lied when the gaming pro­fi­le is cli­cked on nume­rous times in quick suc­ces­si­on.
  • Ligh­t­ing cor­rup­ti­on may be seen when moving your mou­se in Grand Theft Auto™5 with Rade­on Boost enab­led.
  • Tex­tu­re cor­rup­ti­on may be seen in the bot­tom right cor­ner of the screen when moving your mou­se in Shadow of the Tomb Rai­der™ with Rade­on Boost enab­led.
  • Red Dead Redemption™2 may fail to launch in some Hybrid Gra­phics sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Memo­ry Tuning may fail to app­ly on AMD Rade­on VII gra­phics pro­ducts.
  • Unab­le to get requi­re­ments” error mes­sa­ge may some­ti­mes be dis­play­ed in the Upgrade Advi­sor tab.
  • GPU metrics may some­ti­mes fail to load in the per­for­mance tab of Rade­on Soft­ware.
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fal­len Order™ and Con­trol™ may expe­ri­ence app­li­ca­ti­on hangs when laun­ched with Rade­on Anti-Lag enab­led.

Known Issues

  • Rade­on RX Vega Seri­es and Rade­on VII gra­phics pro­ducts may expe­ri­ence per­for­mance drops when Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay is open while a game is run­ning.
  • Some game tit­les may expe­ri­ence hit­ching when Instant Replay is enab­led on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry work­around.
  • Using Edge™ web brow­ser to play­back video con­tent with a mul­ti dis­play sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on may cau­se a sys­tem hang or crash after exten­ded peri­ods of use.
  • Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and Rade­on Watt­Man incor­rect­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect repor­ting.
  • Some games may exhi­bit stut­ter inter­mitt­ent­ly during game­play on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
  • Rade­on RX Vega seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem crash or TDR when per­forming mul­ti­ple task swit­ches using Alt+Tab.
  • Desk­top or In-game cor­rup­ti­on may occur inter­mitt­ent­ly when HDR is enab­led.
  • Some users may still expe­ri­ence black screen or sys­tem hang issu­es during exten­ded peri­ods of game­play. AMD will con­ti­nue to moni­tor and inves­ti­ga­te reports of the­se issu­es clo­se­ly.

Important Notes

  • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.5.1 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lowing:

    • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.10.17.01 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 20.10 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 27.20.1017.1011)

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.5.1
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 412,44 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 27.05.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
Web­sei­te