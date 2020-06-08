SystemRescueCd 6.1.5

Mit Hil­fe von Sys­tem­Res­cueCd und einem boot­fä­hi­gen Medi­um — CD/DVD oder USB-Stick — kön­nen zahl­rei­che Auf­ga­ben rund um das Bear­bei­ten und Erstel­len von Par­ti­tio­nen vor­ge­nom­men wer­den. Dabei wer­den zahl­rei­che Datei­sys­te­me unter­stützt (ext2/ext3/ext4, rei­serfs, btrfs, xfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, iso9660, sam­ba, nfs, etc.). Seit der Ver­si­on 6.0.0 basiert Sys­tem­Res­cueCd auf Arch­Li­nux.

Chan­ge­log:

 

  • Updated ker­nel to Long-Term-Sup­por­ted linux‑5.4.44
  • Fixed issue causing DHCP not to be run after a PXE boot (#19)
  • Remo­ve lar­ge unnee­ded firm­ware files from the ini­tramfs (#109)
  • Added encrypt hook to allow to boot from an encryp­ted device (#108)
  • Enab­le seri­al con­so­le auto­lo­gin (Mar­cos Mel­lo) (#113)

 

 

Down­load: Sys­tem­Res­cueCd
Ver­si­on: 6.1.5
Datei­grö­ße 699 MiB (amd64)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 07.06.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Linux Boot-CD
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te Sys­tem­Res­cueCd
Sons­ti­ges Paket­lis­te aktu­el­le Ver­si­on