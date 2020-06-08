SystemRescueCd 6.1.5

Mit Hilfe von SystemRescueCd und einem bootfähigen Medium — CD/DVD oder USB-Stick — können zahlreiche Aufgaben rund um das Bearbeiten und Erstellen von Partitionen vorgenommen werden. Dabei werden zahlreiche Dateisysteme unterstützt (ext2/ext3/ext4, reiserfs, btrfs, xfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, iso9660, samba, nfs, etc.). Seit der Version 6.0.0 basiert SystemRescueCd auf ArchLinux.
Changelog:
- Updated kernel to Long-Term-Supported linux‑5.4.44
- Fixed issue causing DHCP not to be run after a PXE boot (#19)
- Remove large unneeded firmware files from the initramfs (#109)
- Added encrypt hook to allow to boot from an encrypted device (#108)
- Enable serial console autologin (Marcos Mello) (#113)
|Download:
|SystemRescueCd
|Version:
|6.1.5
|Dateigröße
|699 MiB (amd64)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|07.06.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Linux Boot-CD
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|SystemRescueCd
