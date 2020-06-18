Rufus 3.11

Mit dem Open-Source Programm Rufus kann man USB-Speichermedien schnell und einfach formatieren und bootfähig machen. Man kann damit zum Beispiel USB-Installationsmedien aus bootfähigen ISOs erstellen (Windows, Linux, UEFI, usw.) oder ein anderes Betriebssystem nutzen oder einen Bootstick erstellen und damit an einem System arbeiten, auf dem kein Betriebssystem installiert ist.
Changelog:
- Add Rock Ridge deep directory support [#1526]
- Add an option to write small ISOs to an ESP (GPT only)
- Add a cheat mode (Ctrl-SELECT) to extract content from an additional zip archive on top of the ISO
- Add a cheat mode (Alt-G) to disable Virtual Hard Disk listing
- Add a cheat mode (Alt-P) to toggle a GPT ESP to Basic Data (Windows 10 only)
- Fix improper x86 32-bit NTFS driver being used for UEFI:NTFS
- Improve UEFI:NTFS compatibility with older UEFI firmwares [#1213]
- Improve startup time by running the ISO download feature check in the background
- Remove Ubuntu’s splash screen for persistent UEFI drives
- Enable ASLR for the Rufus executable
|Download:
|Rufus (GitHub)
|Version:
|3.11 Beta
|Dateigröße
|1,1 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|18.06.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|ab Windows 7
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite