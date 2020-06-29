AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta

Mit einem erneu­tem Update der Ver­si­on 20.5.1 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on — nun als Beta bezeich­net — bringt AMD jetzt zumin­dest für die Rade­on RX 5700 und RX 5600, sowie Rade­on RX 5700M und 5600M die Unter­stüt­zung für das GPU-Sche­du­ling des Mai 2020 Updates für Win­dows 10. Dabei wird die Spei­cher­ver­wal­tung der Gra­fik­kar­ten hard­warenä­her gelöst und soll in Zukunft zu bes­se­rem Ansprech­ver­hal­ten bei for­dern­den Gra­fik­auf­ga­ben füh­ren.

 

Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta with Graphics Hardware Scheduling Highlights.

Support For

  • Win­dows® May 2020 Update
    • AMD is exci­ted to pro­vi­de beta sup­port for Microsoft’s Gra­phics Hard­ware Sche­du­ling fea­ture. By moving sche­du­ling respon­si­bi­li­ties from soft­ware into hard­ware, this fea­ture has the poten­ti­al to impro­ve GPU respon­si­ve­ness and to allow addi­tio­nal inno­va­ti­on in GPU workload manage­ment in the future. This fea­ture is avail­ab­le on Rade­on RX 5600 and Rade­on RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.

Known Issues

  • Ocu­lus™ VR head­sets may not dis­play con­tent or may expe­ri­ence seve­re per­for­mance drops with Hard­ware Sche­du­ling enab­led.
  • Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry work­around.
  • Using Edge™ web brow­ser to play­back video con­tent with a mul­ti dis­play sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on may cau­se a sys­tem hang or crash after exten­ded peri­ods of use.
  • Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and Rade­on Watt­Man incor­rect­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect repor­ting.
  • Some games may exhi­bit stut­ter inter­mitt­ent­ly during game­play on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
  • Rade­on RX Vega seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem crash or TDR when per­forming mul­ti­ple task swit­ches using Alt+Tab.
  • Desk­top or In-game cor­rup­ti­on may occur inter­mitt­ent­ly when HDR is enab­led.
  • Direct ML Media Fil­ters are cur­r­ent­ly unavail­ab­le in Rade­on Soft­ware Media gal­le­ry for video or image con­tent.
  • Some users may still expe­ri­ence black screen or sys­tem hang issu­es during exten­ded peri­ods of game­play. AMD will con­ti­nue to moni­tor and inves­ti­ga­te reports of the­se issu­es clo­se­ly.
  • Some game tit­les may expe­ri­ence hit­ching when Instant Replay is enab­led on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.

Important Notes

  • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.5.1 Beta instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lowing:

  • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.5.1 Beta Dri­ver Ver­si­on  20.10.17.04 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 27.20.1017.4017).

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.5.1 Beta (25. Juni)
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 412,34 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 25.06.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
Web­sei­te