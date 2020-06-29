AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta

Mit einem erneutem Update der Version 20.5.1 der Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition — nun als Beta bezeichnet — bringt AMD jetzt zumindest für die Radeon RX 5700 und RX 5600, sowie Radeon RX 5700M und 5600M die Unterstützung für das GPU-Scheduling des Mai 2020 Updates für Windows 10. Dabei wird die Speicherverwaltung der Grafikkarten hardwarenäher gelöst und soll in Zukunft zu besserem Ansprechverhalten bei fordernden Grafikaufgaben führen.
Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta with Graphics Hardware Scheduling Highlights.
Support For
- Windows® May 2020 Update
- AMD is excited to provide beta support for Microsoft’s Graphics Hardware Scheduling feature. By moving scheduling responsibilities from software into hardware, this feature has the potential to improve GPU responsiveness and to allow additional innovation in GPU workload management in the future. This feature is available on Radeon RX 5600 and Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
Known Issues
- Oculus™ VR headsets may not display content or may experience severe performance drops with Hardware Scheduling enabled.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Using Edge™ web browser to playback video content with a multi display system configuration may cause a system hang or crash after extended periods of use.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
- Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when performing multiple task switches using Alt+Tab.
- Desktop or In-game corruption may occur intermittently when HDR is enabled.
- Direct ML Media Filters are currently unavailable in Radeon Software Media gallery for video or image content.
- Some users may still experience black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay. AMD will continue to monitor and investigate reports of these issues closely.
- Some game titles may experience hitching when Instant Replay is enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.
Important Notes
- AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition can be found here.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta Driver Version 20.10.17.04 (Windows Driver Store Version 27.20.1017.4017).
|Download:
|Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020
|Version:
|20.5.1 Beta (25. Juni)
|Dateigröße
|Windows 10: 412,34 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|25.06.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|proprietär
|Webseite