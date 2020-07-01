AIDA64 Version 6.25.5444

Das bekannte Tool AIDA64, der Nachfolger von Everest, ist in einer neuen Beta-Version erschienen. Für die Systemanalyse zeigt es viele Informationen rund um Hard- und Software an, zum Beispiel auch die AGESA-Versionen des Mainboard-BIOS. Die Shareware bietet eine Testzeit von 30 Tagen an.
Changelog:
Version: 6.25.5444 beta (Jun 30, 2020)
Release notes:
- BeadaPanel LCD / support for brightness adjustment and FW v5
- SensorPanel & LCD / improved handling of Fahrenheit option
- improved support for Intel Lakefield
- identification of AMD 3020e (aka Dali)
- preliminary GPU information for nVIDIA GA100
- sensor support for Dell SMI of OptiPlex 7080, Vostro 5391
- fixed: chipset information for AMD K17.x IMC
- fixed: Zen 2 CPU VDD and CPU VDDNB telemetry reporting
- fixed: motherboard specific sensor info for MSI MS-7A98 2.0
