AIDA64 Version 6.25.5444

Das bekann­te Tool AIDA64, der Nach­fol­ger von Ever­est, ist in einer neu­en Beta-Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Für die Sys­tem­ana­ly­se zeigt es vie­le Infor­ma­tio­nen rund um Hard- und Soft­ware an, zum Bei­spiel auch die AGE­SA-Ver­sio­nen des Main­board-BIOS. Die Share­ware bie­tet eine Test­zeit von 30 Tagen an.

Chan­ge­log:

Ver­si­on: 6.25.5444 beta (Jun 30, 2020)

Release notes:

  • Beada­Pa­nel LCD / sup­port for bright­ness adjus­t­ment and FW v5
  • Sen­sor­Pa­nel & LCD / impro­ved hand­ling of Fah­ren­heit opti­on
  • impro­ved sup­port for Intel Lakefield
  • iden­ti­fi­ca­ti­on of AMD 3020e (aka Dali)
  • preli­mi­na­ry GPU infor­ma­ti­on for nVI­DIA GA100
  • sen­sor sup­port for Dell SMI of Opti­Plex 7080, Vos­tro 5391
  • fixed: chip­set infor­ma­ti­on for AMD K17.x IMC
  • fixed: Zen 2 CPU VDD and CPU VDDNB tele­me­try repor­ting
  • fixed: mother­board spe­ci­fic sen­sor info for MSI MS-7A98 2.0

 

Down­load: AIDA64
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Share­ware
Web­sei­te Final­Wire AIDA64