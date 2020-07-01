PowerToys v0.19.0

Erst­mals für Win­dows 95 ver­öf­fent­lich­te Micro­soft eine Samm­lung von kos­ten­lo­sen Hilfs­pro­gram­men unter dem Namen PowerT­oys, zu der auch das bekann­te Twea­kUI gehör­te. Für Win­dows 10 wur­de nun ein Open-Source-Pro­jekt ins Leben geru­fen, das die PowerT­oys wie­der­be­le­ben soll. Gestar­tet war das Pro­jekt mit den Tools Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de. Mitt­ler­wei­le sind noch File Explo­rer, Image Resi­zer, Key­board Mana­ger, Power­Re­na­me und PowerT­oys Run hin­zu gekom­men.

or the ent­i­re com­mit histo­ry, plea­se look at the 0.19 release. Below are just a few of the bul­let items from this release.

Known issues still for PT Run

New­ly instal­led apps can’t be found #3553 We have a fix but came in too late for 0.19

CPU / Memo­ry, still inves­ti­ga­ting #3208 We fixed one item and have leads on other impro­ve­ments

PowerToys Run

Now using low level hooks so can remap Alt + Space to a Win­Key based short­cut #2325

Dev mode apps can’t be found #3330

Dupli­ca­te results due to romaing pro­fi­le data #3180

Steam games not found #3425

Hid­den files not in results #3449

The­ming impro­ve­ments #3485

Mis­sing icons #3541

Supress Alt-F4 #3796

Net­work paths don’t work #4096

Search eni­vorn­ment path by default #4200

Search desk­top by default #4056

Can’t find Ter­mi­nal #3974

Can’t find Click­On­ce apps #4025

Start typ­ing text is visi­ble then disap­pears on cold start #2974

Tab­bing high­light issue for con­text menu #2559, #3483

Con­text menu but­tons showing up when hovering with mou­se #2420

Pla­ce­ment shut­ters with moni­tors #3535, #3018](#3018)

blank result box when there’s not­hing on search que­ry #3186

Result box sizing issue #2456

PowerRename

Detect when pat­tern matching is used #1002

FancyZones

Keyboard manager

Key remap­pings stay acti­ve when flip­ping to Japa­ne­se IME #3397

#3397 Tab fix when remap Ctrl/Alt #3294

Fix remap­ping to alt-tab/win+space style short­cuts #3331

Fixed remap­ping to Exten­ded keys (Home, End, Ins, Del, Pg, Arrow keys) #3478

Games having incor­rect key map­ping #3647

Fixed num­lock remap #3277

Sta­bi­li­ty fixes

Settings

Set­tings v2 is blan­ked #3384

“ Check for update” actual­ly checks for update vs goes to GH page #2535

Check for update” actual­ly checks for update vs goes to page #2535 Docs point to redi­rec­tion URL now so we can update without updating app #3088

now so we can update without updating app #3088 Mul­ti­ple UX impro­ve­ments

impro­ve­ments Start at log­in not being respec­ted #3875

Installer