Process Lasso v9.8.1.16

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 ver­füg­bar.

 

Win­dows has a par­ti­cu­lar­ly bad pro­blem dealing with threads that deci­de they want to con­su­me every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A sin­gle CPU bound thread run­ning at Nor­mal prio­ri­ty can bring an ent­i­re sin­gle-CPU sys­tem to a stall, as demons­tra­ted by our gra­phi­cal pro­of of con­cept below. Yes, it is true – belie­ve it or not! It is this worst case sce­n­a­rio that Pro­cess Las­so was ori­gi­nal­ly writ­ten to address. By tem­pora­ri­ly lowe­ring the prio­ri­ty of the offen­ding pro­cess, your PC can be saved from a full stall.

Changelog:

v9.8.1.16 – June 16 2020

  • Impro­ve sup­port for exo­tic CPU topo­lo­gies
  • Fix graph pre­sen­ta­ti­on on sys­tems with une­qual size NUMA nodes
  • Fix an issue with the Pro­ces­sor Group Exten­der that could result in incom­ple­te thread dis­tri­bu­ti­on
  • Other fixes and enhan­ce­ments
  • (17) GUI: Tools: Fix launching ParkControl from Lasso when installed to custom path
(13) Core: Fix issue Processor Group Extender could fail to fully distribute threads
(11) Core: Support x-way SMT (>2 logical processors per core), for future processors
(7) All: Minor adjustment to compiler options
(7) Core/GUI: Assorted refinement to multi-group support
(7) GUI: Change select power profile dialog to droplist
(7) GUI: Minor adjustment to exit by system tray menu
(3) GUI: Add message if Windows 10 build hasn't been verified to work with Process Lasso's Dark Mode, prompting user to enable override
(3) GUI: Don't show unpopulated NUMA nodes (Threadripper in some modes)
(3) Tools: Adjust max width of message boxes for ancilliary tools (previously applied to GUI)
(3) Insights: Improve close behavior
(0) GUI: Fix graph presentation on systems with unequal size NUMA nodes (some Threadripper 1xxx/2xxx systems in 'Distributed' and 'Legacy' modes)
	Note that affected TR 1/2 users may find they actually desire to be in 'Local' mode, aka 'Interleaved' Memory Channel setting in BIOS/UEFI
(0) All: Switch to GetLogicalProcessorInformationEx (Win7+) instead of GetLogicalProcessorInformation, resulting in more robust CPU topology support
Down­load: Pro­cess Las­so
Ver­si­on: v9.8.1.16
Datei­grö­ße 2,33 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 16.06.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
Lizenz: Free­ware, Pro Ver­si­on kos­ten­pflich­tig
Web­sei­te bit­s­um
Down­loads älte­re Betriebs­sys­te­me: