Process Lasso v9.8.1.16

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.
Changelog:
v9.8.1.16 – June 16 2020
- Improve support for exotic CPU topologies
- Fix graph presentation on systems with unequal size NUMA nodes
- Fix an issue with the Processor Group Extender that could result in incomplete thread distribution
- Other fixes and enhancements
- (17) GUI: Tools: Fix launching ParkControl from Lasso when installed to custom path (13) Core: Fix issue Processor Group Extender could fail to fully distribute threads (11) Core: Support x-way SMT (>2 logical processors per core), for future processors (7) All: Minor adjustment to compiler options (7) Core/GUI: Assorted refinement to multi-group support (7) GUI: Change select power profile dialog to droplist (7) GUI: Minor adjustment to exit by system tray menu (3) GUI: Add message if Windows 10 build hasn't been verified to work with Process Lasso's Dark Mode, prompting user to enable override (3) GUI: Don't show unpopulated NUMA nodes (Threadripper in some modes) (3) Tools: Adjust max width of message boxes for ancilliary tools (previously applied to GUI) (3) Insights: Improve close behavior (0) GUI: Fix graph presentation on systems with unequal size NUMA nodes (some Threadripper 1xxx/2xxx systems in 'Distributed' and 'Legacy' modes) Note that affected TR 1/2 users may find they actually desire to be in 'Local' mode, aka 'Interleaved' Memory Channel setting in BIOS/UEFI (0) All: Switch to GetLogicalProcessorInformationEx (Win7+) instead of GetLogicalProcessorInformation, resulting in more robust CPU topology support
|Download:
|Process Lasso
|Version:
|v9.8.1.16
|Dateigröße
|2,33 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|16.06.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
|Lizenz:
|Freeware, Pro Version kostenpflichtig
|Webseite
|bitsum
|Downloads ältere Betriebssysteme: