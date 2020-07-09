Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 451.67 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx. die GeFor­ce 15xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 20xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Chan­ge­log:

What’s New in Ver­si­on 442.59 WHQL

GeFor­ce Game Rea­dy Dri­ver

Game Rea­dy Dri­vers pro­vi­de the best pos­si­ble gaming expe­ri­ence for all major new relea­ses.

Pri­or to a new tit­le laun­ching, our dri­ver team is working up until the last minu­te to ensu­re every

per­for­mance tweak and bug fix is inclu­ded for the best game­play on day‑1.

Game Rea­dy for Death Stran­ding

This new Game Rea­dy Dri­ver pro­vi­des the latest per­for­mance opti­miz­a­ti­ons, pro­files, and bug

fixes for Death Stran­ding. In addi­ti­on, this release also pro­vi­des opti­mal sup­port for Hori­zon Zero

Dawn: Com­ple­te Edi­ti­on and F1 2020.

Learn more in our Game Rea­dy Dri­ver arti­cle.

Chan­ges and Fixed Issu­es in Ver­si­on 451.67

The fol­lowing sec­tions list the important chan­ges and the most com­mon issu­es resol­ved in this

ver­si­on. This list is only a sub­set of the total num­ber of chan­ges made in this dri­ver ver­si­on. The

NVIDIA bug num­ber is pro­vi­ded for refe­rence.

Fixed Issu­es in this Release