Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 451.67 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx. die GeFor­ce 15xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 20xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

 

Chan­ge­log:

What’s New in Ver­si­on 442.59 WHQL

GeFor­ce Game Rea­dy Dri­ver

Game Rea­dy Dri­vers pro­vi­de the best pos­si­ble gaming expe­ri­ence for all major new relea­ses.
Pri­or to a new tit­le laun­ching, our dri­ver team is working up until the last minu­te to ensu­re every
per­for­mance tweak and bug fix is inclu­ded for the best game­play on day‑1.

Game Rea­dy for Death Stran­ding

This new Game Rea­dy Dri­ver pro­vi­des the latest per­for­mance opti­miz­a­ti­ons, pro­files, and bug
fixes for Death Stran­ding. In addi­ti­on, this release also pro­vi­des opti­mal sup­port for Hori­zon Zero
Dawn: Com­ple­te Edi­ti­on and F1 2020.
Learn more in our Game Rea­dy Dri­ver arti­cle.

 

Chan­ges and Fixed Issu­es in Ver­si­on 451.67

The fol­lowing sec­tions list the important chan­ges and the most com­mon issu­es resol­ved in this
ver­si­on. This list is only a sub­set of the total num­ber of chan­ges made in this dri­ver ver­si­on. The
NVIDIA bug num­ber is pro­vi­ded for refe­rence.

Fixed Issu­es in this Release

  • The refresh rate of 144Hz-capa­ble HDMI dis­plays can­not be set abo­ve 120 Hz. [3038540]
  • [Kep­ler GPUs]: With SLI/­mul­ti-GPU and G‑SYNC enab­led, TDRs may occur soon after
    laun­ching an app­li­ca­ti­on. [200628981]
  • [Detroit: Beco­me Human]: The game may ran­dom­ly crash. [3037846]
  • [Ado­be Pre­mie­re]: Adjus­t­ments in Lumetri color panel cau­ses video to appe­ar noi­sy.
    [3038602]
  • [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1050 Ti]: Blue-screen crash, app­li­ca­ti­on hang, or sys­tem hang may
    occur. [3038621]
  • [Notebook][The Wit­cher 3 WILD HUNT]: The game remains mini­mi­zed when the NVIDIA
    Con­trol Panel >3D Set­tings >Mana­ge Dis­play Mode is set to Auto­ma­tic or Opti­mus, and
    can­not be res­to­red to full screen. [200628973]
  • [Notebook][G‑SYNC]: Gra­phi­cal cor­rup­ti­on occurs when win­do­wed G‑SYNC+V‑Sync is On
    while run­ning app­li­ca­ti­ons in Clone/Duplicate mode. [200628911]
  • [Note­book]: LVDS-dis­play goes blank upon reboo­ting the sys­tem after dri­ver instal­la­ti­on on
    some sys­tems. [200627952]

 

Down­load: GeFor­ce-Trei­ber
Ver­si­on: 451.67 WHQL
Datei­grö­ße ver­schie­den
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 09.07.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 7, 10 64-Bit
Lizenz: Trei­ber
