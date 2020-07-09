Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 451.67 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx. die GeForce 15xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 20xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
What’s New in Version 442.59 WHQL
GeForce Game Ready Driver
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases.
Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every
performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day‑1.
Game Ready for Death Stranding
This new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug
fixes for Death Stranding. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Horizon Zero
Dawn: Complete Edition and F1 2020.
Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article.
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 451.67
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this
version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The
NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
Fixed Issues in this Release
- The refresh rate of 144Hz-capable HDMI displays cannot be set above 120 Hz. [3038540]
- [Kepler GPUs]: With SLI/multi-GPU and G‑SYNC enabled, TDRs may occur soon after
launching an application. [200628981]
- [Detroit: Become Human]: The game may randomly crash. [3037846]
- [Adobe Premiere]: Adjustments in Lumetri color panel causes video to appear noisy.
[3038602]
- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1050 Ti]: Blue-screen crash, application hang, or system hang may
occur. [3038621]
- [Notebook][The Witcher 3 WILD HUNT]: The game remains minimized when the NVIDIA
Control Panel >3D Settings >Manage Display Mode is set to Automatic or Optimus, and
cannot be restored to full screen. [200628973]
- [Notebook][G‑SYNC]: Graphical corruption occurs when windowed G‑SYNC+V‑Sync is On
while running applications in Clone/Duplicate mode. [200628911]
- [Notebook]: LVDS-display goes blank upon rebooting the system after driver installation on
some systems. [200627952]
|Download:
|GeForce-Treiber
|Version:
|451.67 WHQL
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|09.07.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 7, 10 64-Bit
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite