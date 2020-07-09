AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.7.1 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wur­den wie­der eine Rei­he von Feh­lern besei­tigt. Außer­dem unter­stützt die­se Ver­si­on das Spiel Dis­in­te­gra­ti­on und setzt nun auf das AMD Bug Report Tool. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nun nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1 Highlights

Support For

Dis­in­te­gra­ti­on™

AMD Bug Report Tool (1) The AMD Bug Report Tool is a new and easy way to report issu­es direct­ly to us. Sim­ply fill in the form and send the report in. The tool will auto­ma­ti­cal­ly cap­tu­re sys­tem details for you, giving our deve­lo­p­ment teams the necessa­ry infor­ma­ti­on to iden­ti­fy and resol­ve issu­es in future soft­ware relea­ses.

Bug Report Tool

Fixed Issues

Some game tit­les may expe­ri­ence hit­ching or stut­ter when Instant Replay is enab­led on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.

5000 seri­es sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Rade­on RX Vega Seri­es and Rade­on VII gra­phics pro­ducts may expe­ri­ence per­for­mance drops when Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay is open while a game is run­ning.

Vega Seri­es and Rade­on gra­phics pro­ducts may expe­ri­ence per­for­mance drops when Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay is open while a game is run­ning. An error mes­sa­ge may some­ti­mes be dis­play­ed ins­tead of your stream pre­view when swit­ching bet­ween tabs in Rade­on Soft­ware while strea­ming.

Cus­tom fan and clock tuning may some­ti­mes reset to default when chan­ges are app­lied in the Rade­on Per­for­mance Tuning tab.

Cus­tom tuning pro­files may fail to load or app­ly cor­rect­ly after some sys­tem boots.

Dis­play reso­lu­ti­on may fail to stretch to full panel when the dis­play sca­ling fea­ture is enab­led for Coun­ter-Strike™: Glo­bal Offen­si­ve.

The game com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty tab in Rade­on Soft­ware may some­ti­mes show incor­rect GPU infor­ma­ti­on for popu­la­ted games.

infor­ma­ti­on for popu­la­ted games. An error mes­sa­ge indi­ca­ting “Oops some­thing went wrong” may some­ti­mes appe­ar when cli­cking on the game com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty tab.

Valorant™ may be detec­ted or lis­ted incor­rect­ly as League of Legends™ in the gaming tab in Rade­on Soft­ware.

Micro­soft™ Teams may expe­ri­ence an inter­mit­tent TDR when per­forming screen sharing on some APU sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.

when per­forming screen sharing on some sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Saints Row™: The Third Remas­te­red may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem crash or hang when chan­ging dis­play mode.

DOTA2 ™ may expe­ri­ence frame drops when Rade­on Chill is enab­led and the sys­tem is left idle for a short peri­od of time.

™ may expe­ri­ence frame drops when Rade­on Chill is enab­led and the sys­tem is left idle for a short peri­od of time. Invo­king Rade­on Over­lay may cau­se stut­te­ring in play­back con­tent when using the Net­flix™ Win­dows® store app­li­ca­ti­on.

Deus Ex: Man­kind Divi­ded™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash or hang when loading into some train sta­ti­ons.

Fan speed may report as zero when GPU ‑Z is run­ning along­side a 3D app­li­ca­ti­on.

‑Z is run­ning along­side a app­li­ca­ti­on. The toast messages for some fea­tures such as Instant Replay, Instant GIF and Rade­on Replay are not cor­rect­ly showing when Record Desk­top is set to off.

and Rade­on Replay are not cor­rect­ly showing when Record Desk­top is set to off. Rade­on Soft­ware Install now pro­vi­des an error mes­sa­ge when a user attempts to install unsup­por­ted hard­ware.

Some AMD Ryzen™ 3 2200U Mobi­le Pro­ces­sor with Rade­on™ Vega 3 Gra­phic sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem hang or long boot time when upgrading from pre­vious Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin Edi­ti­on relea­ses.

Ryzen™ 3 Mobi­le Pro­ces­sor with Rade­on™ Vega 3 Gra­phic sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem hang or long boot time when upgrading from pre­vious Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin Edi­ti­on relea­ses. DOOM Eter­nal™ may expe­ri­ence inter­mit­tent cor­rup­ti­on on Rade­on RX 5600 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.

Eter­nal™ may expe­ri­ence inter­mit­tent cor­rup­ti­on on Rade­on 5600 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. DOOM Eter­nal™ may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem hang when HDR and Rade­on Over­lay are enab­led.

Eter­nal™ may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem hang when and Rade­on Over­lay are enab­led. Some hard­ware acce­le­ra­ted Chro­me™ con­tent lever­aging VP9 play­back may expe­ri­ence cor­rup­ti­on on Dis­play­Po­rt™ con­nec­ted dis­plays.

play­back may expe­ri­ence cor­rup­ti­on on Dis­play­Po­rt™ con­nec­ted dis­plays. Grass or water cor­rup­ti­on may be visi­ble in Final Fan­ta­sy™ XV after exten­ded peri­ods of game­play.

after exten­ded peri­ods of game­play. Rade­on Soft­ware may fail to gene­ra­te a pro­fi­le for League of Legends™ in the gaming tab.

Rade­on Software’s in-game over­lay may fail to appe­ar or may cut off when invo­ked on 4K dis­play, while the desk­top reso­lu­ti­on is set to 4K and a game is run­ning with a reso­lu­ti­on set to 1080p.

dis­play, while the desk­top reso­lu­ti­on is set to and a game is run­ning with a reso­lu­ti­on set to 1080p. After using the DirectML Media Fil­ters in Rade­on Soft­ware, gra­phics memo­ry may no lon­ger report accu­rate­ly in Rade­on Soft­ware per­for­mance sec­tion or may report still in use.

Enab­ling Rade­on Image Shar­pe­ning may cau­se colors to appe­ar was­hed out when HDR is enab­led.

Known Issues

Per­for­mance Tuning Pro­files saved from pre­vious Rade­on Soft­ware relea­ses will no lon­ger be com­pa­ti­ble with Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.7.1 and onward.

Laun­ching VR app­li­ca­ti­ons using the Ocu­lus Rift™ head­set may cau­se cor­rup­ti­on or a sys­tem hang on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.

app­li­ca­ti­ons using the Ocu­lus Rift™ head­set may cau­se cor­rup­ti­on or a sys­tem hang on Rade­on 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry work­around.

Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and the Per­for­mance Tuning tab incor­rect­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect repor­ting.

5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect repor­ting. With HDR enab­led, Win­dows® desk­top may expe­ri­ence fli­cke­ring, and per­forming a task switch while in a game may cau­se colors to beco­me was­hed out or over satu­ra­ted.

enab­led, Win­dows® desk­top may expe­ri­ence fli­cke­ring, and per­forming a task switch while in a game may cau­se colors to beco­me was­hed out or over satu­ra­ted. You­Tube play­back may beco­me fro­zen with Micro­soft® Edge play­er and Chro­me™ when play­ed on an exten­ded dis­play on some AMD Ryzen™ 7 3000 seri­es and AMD Ryzen™ 4000 seri­es APU sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.

Ryzen™ 7 3000 seri­es and Ryzen™ 4000 seri­es sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Ban­ners in Rade­on Soft­ware may some­ti­mes fail to show, and navi­ga­ti­on but­tons for tho­se ban­ners may fail to work.

Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.

Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se to beco­me locked to 30. Pre­views for video con­tent on Net­flix® using Micro­soft® Edge brow­ser may fail to load or appe­ar black.

AMD is inves­ti­ga­ting iso­la­ted reports of inter­mit­tent sys­tem hangs while exi­t­ing sys­tem sleep on some AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Seri­es Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Gra­phics.

is inves­ti­ga­ting iso­la­ted reports of inter­mit­tent sys­tem hangs while exi­t­ing sys­tem sleep on some Ryzen™ 3000 Seri­es Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Gra­phics. AMD will con­ti­nue to moni­tor and inves­ti­ga­te any new reports of black screen or sys­tem hang issu­es during exten­ded peri­ods of game­play clo­se­ly. Users are encou­ra­ged to use the new Bug Repor­ting Tool for any issu­es they may encoun­ter.

Footnotes

(1) AMD Bug Report Tool is avail­ab­le for all GCN and RDNA based gra­phics pro­ducts. Sup­por­ted on Windows®7 and Windows®10 ope­ra­ting sys­tems

Important Notes

AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.7.1 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lowing: