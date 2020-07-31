PowerToys v0.20.0

Erstmals für Windows 95 veröffentlichte Microsoft eine Sammlung von kostenlosen Hilfsprogrammen unter dem Namen PowerToys, zu der auch das bekannte TweakUI gehörte. Für Windows 10 wurde nun ein Open-Source-Projekt ins Leben gerufen, das die PowerToys wiederbeleben soll. Gestartet war das Projekt mit den Tools FancyZones und Shortcut Guide. Mittlerweile sind noch File Explorer, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run und Martin Chrzan’s Color Picker hinzu gekommen.
Changelog:
For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.20 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.
- Martin Chrzan’s Color Picker was added in! With a quick Win+Shift+C, get the color from your screen
- File Explorer — Can now render SVG icons thanks to Chris Davis
- FancyZones — you can now snap to any number of zones in FancyZones holding Shift+Ctrl while dragging a window
- PT Run — keyboard interaction improvements
- PT Run — freshly installed apps are now being detected
- PT Run — Lots of perf and bug fixes
- Keyboard manager — app level shortcuts
- Example: For Outlook, Remap Ctrl+F to F4 and now Ctrl+F will put up the find window 🙂
- Keyboard manager — Now can remap key to shortcut and shortcut to key.
- Settings — Now has improved OOBE based on the work the Microsoft Garage Interns did during their hackathon
- PowerRename improvements
|Download:
|PowerToys
|Version:
|v0.20.0
|Dateigröße
|20,5 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|31.07.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|PowerToys (GitHub)