PowerToys v0.20.0

Erst­mals für Win­dows 95 ver­öf­fent­lich­te Micro­soft eine Samm­lung von kos­ten­lo­sen Hilfs­pro­gram­men unter dem Namen PowerT­oys, zu der auch das bekann­te Twea­kUI gehör­te. Für Win­dows 10 wur­de nun ein Open-Source-Pro­jekt ins Leben geru­fen, das die PowerT­oys wie­der­be­le­ben soll. Gestar­tet war das Pro­jekt mit den Tools Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de. Mitt­ler­wei­le sind noch File Explo­rer, Image Resi­zer, Key­board Mana­ger, Power­Re­na­me, PowerT­oys Run und Mar­tin Chrzan’s Color Picker hin­zu gekom­men.

PowerT­oys v0.11.0 — Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de

  • Mar­tin Chrzan’s Color Picker was added in! With a quick Win+Shift+C, get the color from your screen
  • File Explo­rer — Can now ren­der SVG icons thanks to Chris Davis
  • Fan­cy­Zo­nes — you can now snap to any num­ber of zones in Fan­cy­Zo­nes hol­ding Shift+Ctrl while drag­ging a win­dow
  • PT Run — key­board inter­ac­tion impro­ve­ments
  • PT Run — fresh­ly instal­led apps are now being detec­ted
  • PT Run — Lots of perf and bug fixes
  • Key­board mana­ger — app level short­cuts
    • Examp­le: For Out­look, Remap Ctrl+F to F4 and now Ctrl+F will put up the find win­dow 🙂
  • Key­board mana­ger — Now can remap key to short­cut and short­cut to key.
  • Set­tings — Now has impro­ved OOBE based on the work the Micro­soft Gara­ge Interns did during their hacka­thon
  • Power­Re­na­me impro­ve­ments
Down­load: PowerT­oys
Ver­si­on: v0.20.0
Datei­grö­ße 20,5 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 31.07.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te PowerT­oys (Git­Hub)