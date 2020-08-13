AMD Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q3 für Windows

Getreu dem Sche­ma von vier Trei­bern pro Jahr — hat AMD im August nun den Rade­on Pro Soft­ware Enter­pri­se Edi­ti­on 20.Q3-Treiber her­aus­ge­bracht.

Release Notes:

Fixed Issues

Com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty of D32 Pixel for­mat with select Catia app­li­ca­ti­ons. Sta­bi­li­ty fixe for Auto­Cad 2018 with mul­ti­ple open drawings. Incor­rect text trans­la­ti­on in Rade­on Pro without sys­tem restart. Sys­tem sleep-resu­me cycle while using Modo 13.



Image imper­fec­tions in “Pic­tu­re View­er” upon ren­de­ring in Cinema4D.

Known Issues

Pos­si­ble tea­ring while run­ning Modo 14.0 Mul­ti­cast with HMD .

Eyefinity page missing after sleep-resume cycle with certain ASUS Display.

Possible refresh rate reduction with HP HMD.

. UWP Rade­on Set­tings take lon­ger than expec­ted load time.

UWP Radeon Settings take longer than expected load time. Incorrect connector type shown in EDID emulation page for Radeon Pro W5700.

Feature Support Information

Set­tings Snapshot: New fea­ture that allows to cap­tu­re, import, export and share GPU con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons to assist with lar­ge sca­le set-up of pro­fes­sio­nal gra­phics work­sta­tion.

Settings Snapshot: New feature that allows to capture, import, export and share GPU configurations to assist with large scale set-up of professional graphics workstation. EDID management has moved from Radeon Pro Advanced Settings to Radeon Pro Settings, and can be located under the Display tab.

Framelock/Genlock: In multiple platform configurations where more than one S400 Sync Module is in use, 4K resolutions at 60Hz and greater are not supported.

NOTES :

AMD Dri­ver is DCH Com­pli­ant.

AMD Driver is DCH Compliant. AMD Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 provides "as-is" support for AMD Radeon Products. For complete list, please refer to the full set of release notes here.

Driver Options feature is discontinued and will not be supported in 20.Q3 release. The latest Radeon™ Software Adrenalin Edition 2020 will now provide support for the latest Radeon™ Pro graphics series. For more information, click here.

Multi-GPU Eyefinity Pro feature will not be supported in 20.Q3 release.

CrossFire Pro feature and Serial Digital Interface (SDI) are not supported in 20.Q3 release.

This driver is not intended for use on Radeon™ products running in Apple Boot Camp platforms. Users of these platforms should contact their system manufacturer for driver support.

When installing this driver for the Microsoft Windows operating systems, the user must be logged on as Administrator, or have Administrator rights to complete the installation of Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3.

Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 and newer will not have support for AMD FirePro S7100 series products.

Active Stereo mode will not be supported in 20.Q3 with W5500 and W5700 GPUs.

Packaged Driver Version

Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q3 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lowing dri­ver ver­si­ons for Micro­soft Win­dows® 10, Micro­soft Win­dows® Ser­ver 2019 and Micro­soft Win­dows® Ser­ver 2016.

WHQL Dri­ver Pack­a­ging Ver­si­on: 20.10.27.02

Dri­ver Pack­a­ging Ver­si­on: 20.10.27.02 Win­dows Store Ver­si­on: 27.20.1027.2005

Supported APIs

Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q3 isup­ports the fol­lowing APIs:

OpenGL 4.6

Open­CL™ 2.0

Direc­tX® 12.0

Vul­kan® 1.2

Compatible Operating Systems

AMD Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q3 sup­ports the fol­lowing Micro­soft Win­dows plat­form:

Micro­soft Win­dows® 10 (64-bit ver­si­on)

Micro­soft Win­dows® Ser­ver 2019 (64-bit ver­si­on)

Micro­soft Win­dows® Ser­ver 2016 (64-bit ver­si­on)

For more infor­ma­ti­on inclu­ding Com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty gui­de­li­nes, plea­se refer to the full set of release notes here.