AMD Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q3 für Windows

Getreu dem Schema von vier Treibern pro Jahr — hat AMD im August nun den Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q3-Treiber herausgebracht.
Release Notes:
Fixed Issues
-
- Compatibility of D32 Pixel format with select Catia applications.
- Stability fixe for AutoCad 2018 with multiple open drawings.
- Incorrect text translation in Radeon Pro without system restart.
- System sleep-resume cycle while using Modo 13.
- Image imperfections in “Picture Viewer” upon rendering in Cinema4D.
Known Issues
- Possible tearing while running Modo 14.0 Multicast with HMD.
- Eyefinity page missing after sleep-resume cycle with certain ASUS Display.
- Possible refresh rate reduction with HP HMD.
- UWP Radeon Settings take longer than expected load time.
- Incorrect connector type shown in EDID emulation page for Radeon Pro W5700..
Feature Support Information
- Settings Snapshot: New feature that allows to capture, import, export and share GPU configurations to assist with large scale set-up of professional graphics workstation.
- EDID management has moved from Radeon Pro Advanced Settings to Radeon Pro Settings, and can be located under the Display tab.
- Framelock/Genlock: In multiple platform configurations where more than one S400 Sync Module is in use, 4K resolutions at 60Hz and greater are not supported.
NOTES:
- AMD Driver is DCH Compliant.
- AMD Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 provides “as-is” support for AMD Radeon Products. For complete list, please refer to the full set of release notes here.
- Driver Options feature is discontinued and will not be supported in 20.Q3 release. The latest Radeon™ Software Adrenalin Edition 2020 will now provide support for the latest Radeon™ Pro graphics series. For more information, click here.
- Multi-GPU Eyefinity Pro feature will not be supported in 20.Q3 release.
- CrossFire Pro feature and Serial Digital Interface (SDI) are not supported in 20.Q3 release.
- This driver is not intended for use on Radeon™ products running in Apple Boot Camp platforms. Users of these platforms should contact their system manufacturer for driver support.
- When installing this driver for the Microsoft Windows operating systems, the user must be logged on as Administrator, or have Administrator rights to complete the installation of Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3.
- Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 and newer will not have support for AMD FirePro S7100 series products.
- Active Stereo mode will not be supported in 20.Q3 with W5500 and W5700 GPUs.
Packaged Driver Version
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 installation package contains the following driver versions for Microsoft Windows® 10, Microsoft Windows® Server 2019 and Microsoft Windows® Server 2016.
- WHQL Driver Packaging Version: 20.10.27.02
- Windows Store Version: 27.20.1027.2005
Supported APIs
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 isupports the following APIs:
- OpenGL 4.6
- OpenCL™ 2.0
- DirectX® 12.0
- Vulkan® 1.2
Compatible Operating Systems
AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 supports the following Microsoft Windows platform:
- Microsoft Windows® 10 (64-bit version)
- Microsoft Windows® Server 2019 (64-bit version)
- Microsoft Windows® Server 2016 (64-bit version)
For more information including Compatibility guidelines, please refer to the full set of release notes here.
|Download:
|Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise
|Version:
|20.Q3
|Dateigröße
|Verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|11.08.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10, Windows Server 2016 und 2019
|Lizenz:
|-
|Webseite
|AMD