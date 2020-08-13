AMD Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q3 für Linux

Verfasst vonpipin

Dem vier­tel­jähr­li­chen Release­sche­ma fol­gend hat AMD den Rade­on Pro Soft­ware Enter­pri­se Edi­ti­on 20.Q3-Treiber für Linux her­aus­ge­bracht. AMD lis­tet dabei fol­gen­de Dis­tri­bu­tio­nen als kom­pa­ti­bel: Red Hat Enter­pri­se Linux 8.1, Cent­OS 8.1, Red Hat Enter­pri­se Linux 7.8, Cent­OS 7.8, Ubun­tu 18.04.4 und SLED/SLES 15.1.

Release Notes:

Installing Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 for Linux

For detail­ed inst­ruc­tions on how to install or unin­stall Rade­on™ Pro Soft­ware for Linux, plea­se refer to the fol­lowing KB arti­cle:

To use the Vul­kan® dri­ver in this stack, Vul­kan SDK ver­si­on 1.2.131.x needs to be instal­led. The SDK can be down­loa­ded from: https://vulkan.lunarg.com/sdk/home

Known Issues

  • Pos­si­ble dri­ver insta­bi­li­ty when chan­ging dis­play modes and ori­en­ta­ti­on mul­ti­ple times..
  • Slight ran­dom image imper­fec­tions seen on Auto­desk app­li­ca­ti­ons with Rade­on Pro W5700.

Packaged Driver Version

Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q3 for Linux instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lowing:

  • AMDGPU-Pro Dri­ver and AMDGPU All-Open (base dri­ver 20.10)
  • ROCm Plat­form 1.6 in sup­por­ted dis­tri­bu­ti­ons.

Supported APIs

Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q3 for Linux is desi­gned to sup­port the fol­lowing APIs:

  • OpenGL 4.6 and GLX 1.4
  • Open­CL™ 2.0 (not sup­por­ted for Rade­on™ Pro WX 2100 and Rade­on™ Pro WX 3100)
  • Vul­kan® 1.2
  • VDPAU/VAAPI

Compatible Operating Systems

Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q3 for Linux is desi­gned to sup­port the fol­lowing Linux plat­forms:

  • Red Hat® Enter­pri­se Linux® 8.1(64-bit ver­si­on)
  • Cent­OS 8.1 (64-bit ver­si­on)
  • Red Hat® Enter­pri­se Linux® 7.8 (64-bit ver­si­on)
  • Cent­OS 7.8 (64-bit ver­si­on)
  • Ubun­tu® 18.04.4 (64-bit ver­si­on)
  • SLED/SLES 15.1 (64-bit ver­si­on)

Base Feature Support

  • Basic dis­play fea­tures
  • Basic power manage­ment fea­tures
    • Note: AMD does not per­form QA vali­da­ti­on for S4 (hiber­na­ti­on) func­tion as it is high­ly plat­form depen­dent.
  • KMS (Ker­nel Mode Set­ting) and ADF (Ato­mic Dis­play Frame­work) sup­port
  • GPL com­pli­ant ker­nel modu­le
  • AMD Fire­Pro™ Fea­tures (EDID Manage­ment and 30-bit color)
  • AMD Free­Sync™ sup­port (Plea­se refer to this FAQ for more infor­ma­ti­on)
  • DirectGMA for OpenGL
  • Install script and nati­ve packa­ges for all sup­por­ted ope­ra­ting sys­tems

 

 

 

Down­load: Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se
Ver­si­on: 20Q3
Datei­grö­ße Ver­schie­den
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 11.08.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem:
  • RHEL 8.1 / Cent­OS 8.1
  • RHEL 7.8 / Cent­OS 7.8
  • Ubun­tu 18.04.4
  • SLED/SLES 15.1.
Lizenz: -
Web­sei­te AMD

 

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen