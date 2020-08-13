AMD Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q3 für Linux

Dem vierteljährlichen Releaseschema folgend hat AMD den Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q3-Treiber für Linux herausgebracht. AMD listet dabei folgende Distributionen als kompatibel: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1, CentOS 8.1, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.8, CentOS 7.8, Ubuntu 18.04.4 und SLED/SLES 15.1.
Release Notes:
Installing Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 for Linux
For detailed instructions on how to install or uninstall Radeon™ Pro Software for Linux, please refer to the following KB article:
To use the Vulkan® driver in this stack, Vulkan SDK version 1.2.131.x needs to be installed. The SDK can be downloaded from: https://vulkan.lunarg.com/sdk/home
Known Issues
- Possible driver instability when changing display modes and orientation multiple times..
- Slight random image imperfections seen on Autodesk applications with Radeon Pro W5700.
Packaged Driver Version
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 for Linux installation package contains the following:
- AMDGPU-Pro Driver and AMDGPU All-Open (base driver 20.10)
- ROCm Platform 1.6 in supported distributions.
Supported APIs
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 for Linux is designed to support the following APIs:
- OpenGL 4.6 and GLX 1.4
- OpenCL™ 2.0 (not supported for Radeon™ Pro WX 2100 and Radeon™ Pro WX 3100)
- Vulkan® 1.2
- VDPAU/VAAPI
Compatible Operating Systems
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 for Linux is designed to support the following Linux platforms:
- Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® 8.1(64-bit version)
- CentOS 8.1 (64-bit version)
- Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® 7.8 (64-bit version)
- CentOS 7.8 (64-bit version)
- Ubuntu® 18.04.4 (64-bit version)
- SLED/SLES 15.1 (64-bit version)
Base Feature Support
- Basic display features
- Basic power management features
- Note: AMD does not perform QA validation for S4 (hibernation) function as it is highly platform dependent.
- KMS (Kernel Mode Setting) and ADF (Atomic Display Framework) support
- GPL compliant kernel module
- AMD FirePro™ Features (EDID Management and 30-bit color)
- AMD FreeSync™ support (Please refer to this FAQ for more information)
- DirectGMA for OpenGL
- Install script and native packages for all supported operating systems
|Download:
|Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise
|Version:
|20Q3
|Dateigröße
|Verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|11.08.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|
|Lizenz:
|-
|Webseite
|AMD