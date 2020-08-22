ZenTimings 1.1.0

Zen­Ti­mings ist ein klei­nes Tool, wel­ches alle wich­ti­gen Spei­cher-Timings , Span­nun­gen, Infi­ni­ty Fab­ric- und Spei­cher­con­trol­ler­tak­te für Sys­te­me mit einem AMD Ryzen Pro­zes­sor anzeigt und das .NET Frame­work von Micro­soft benö­tigt (Ver­si­on 4.0 oder neu­er).

Changelog:

v1.1.0 Aug20 2020

  • Add most of the known timings
  • Add FCLK, MCLK and UCLK rea­dings for sup­por­ted plat­forms
  • Add VDDSOC, CLDO_VDDP and CLDO_VDDG for sup­por­ted plat­forms
  • Add memo­ry con­trol­ler set­tings for desk­top plat­forms
  • Add auto-refresh opti­on for fre­quen­ci­es and vol­ta­ges
  • Add debug func­tio­n­a­li­ty
  • Add “Copy to clip­board” to screen­shot save dia­log
  • Make a screen­shot of the app win­dow without shadow
  • Rede­sign the lay­out com­ple­te­ly

 

Down­load: Zen­Ti­mings
Ver­si­on: 1.1.0
Datei­grö­ße 0,261 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 20.08.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows XP/Vista/7/8/10
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te

