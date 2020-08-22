ZenTimings 1.1.0

ZenTimings ist ein kleines Tool, welches alle wichtigen Speicher-Timings , Spannungen, Infinity Fabric- und Speichercontrollertakte für Systeme mit einem AMD Ryzen Prozessor anzeigt und das .NET Framework von Microsoft benötigt (Version 4.0 oder neuer).
Changelog:
v1.1.0 Aug20 2020
- Add most of the known timings
- Add FCLK, MCLK and UCLK readings for supported platforms
- Add VDDSOC, CLDO_VDDP and CLDO_VDDG for supported platforms
- Add memory controller settings for desktop platforms
- Add auto-refresh option for frequencies and voltages
- Add debug functionality
- Add “Copy to clipboard” to screenshot save dialog
- Make a screenshot of the app window without shadow
- Redesign the layout completely
|Download:
|ZenTimings
|Version:
|1.1.0
|Dateigröße
|0,261 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|20.08.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite