AMD RAID Installer (SATA, NVMe RAID) 2.08.12.400

Mit dem AMD RAID Instal­ler stellt AMD ein Tool zur Ver­fü­gung, mit dem ein boot­fä­hi­ger RAID-Ver­bund aus NVMe-SSDs, SATA-SSDs oder SATA-HDDs erstellt wer­den kann. In die­sem sind die aktu­ells­ten Trei­ber, sowie das AMD RAIDXpert2 Uti­li­ty ent­hal­ten.

Release Notes:

Release High­lights

UI chan­ges for Instal­ler

chan­ges for Instal­ler New RAID dri­ver & new RaidXpert2 Uti­li­ty

dri­ver new RaidXpert2 Uti­li­ty PCI Gen4 NVMe per­for­mance impro­ve­ment

Gen4 NVMe per­for­mance impro­ve­ment 20H1 WHQL cer­ti­fied dri­vers

Fixed Issu­es

Fixed RAID Dri­ver ver­si­on mis­match bet­ween Instal­ler UI and Device Mana­ger

Known Issu­es

Instal­la­ti­on fails when win­dows user­na­me con­tains non-Latin cha­rac­ter Work­around: Install with user­na­me con­tai­ning Latin cha­rac­ters only

Instal­ler UI may appe­ar in back­ground when laun­ched.

may appe­ar in back­ground when laun­ched. Instal­ler may take long time (~ 10 min) to com­ple­te RAID Com­pon­ents instal­la­ti­on on upgrade sce­n­a­ri­os.

Com­pon­ents instal­la­ti­on on upgrade sce­n­a­ri­os. Instal­ler QT UI may beco­me non-respon­si­ve when Instal­ler mini­mi­zed and maxi­mi­zed mul­ti­ple times during instal­la­ti­on

may beco­me non-respon­si­ve when Instal­ler mini­mi­zed and maxi­mi­zed mul­ti­ple times during instal­la­ti­on Can­cel­ling the Instal­ler by cli­cking “X” and then select “No” on the dia­log box will take the user back to the Install screen on some Test con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.

Dou­ble cli­cking the Instal­ler EXE mul­ti­ple times shows Error pop-up win­dow.

mul­ti­ple times shows Error pop-up win­dow. Instal­ler UI screen disap­pears during instal­la­ti­on on a remo­te sys­tem when user manu­al­ly dis­con­nects RDP ses­si­on and re-con­nect back.

screen disap­pears during instal­la­ti­on on a remo­te sys­tem when user manu­al­ly dis­con­nects ses­si­on and re-con­nect back. Instal­ler goes to mini­mi­zed and hang sta­te on remo­te sys­tem when user mini­mi­zes the RDP ses­si­on to task bar during Instal­ler NSIS extrac­tion pha­se.

Chip­set Sup­port

SATA RAID only for Win­dows® 7, NVMe and SATA RAID for Win­dows® 10

AMD Ryzen™ Desk­top Pro­ces­sor

AMD X370 Chip­set

AMD B350 Chip­set

Both NVMe/SATA RAID on Win­dows® 10

3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Thre­ad­rip­per™ Pro­ces­sors

3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Desk­top Pro­ces­sor

2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Thre­ad­rip­per™ Pro­ces­sor

2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Desk­top Pro­ces­sor

AMD Ryzen™ Thre­ad­rip­per™ Pro­ces­sor

AMD Ryzen™ Desk­top Pro­ces­sor

AMD Ryzen™ Desk­top Pro­ces­sor with Rade­on™ Gra­phics

AMD X470 Chip­set

AMD X399 Chip­set

AMD B450 Chip­set

AMD B550 Chip­set

AMD X370 Chip­set

AMD B350 Chip­set

AMD A320 Chip­set

AMD A520 Chip­set

AMD X570 Chip­set

AMD TRX40 Chip­set

Sup­por­ted RAID Levels RAID 0,1,10 for both NVMe and SATA RAID on the abo­ve lis­ted AMD pro­ducts.

This dri­ver packa­ge sup­ports the ope­ra­ting system/boot device inclu­ded in the RAID array and stan­da­lo­ne NVMe boot device with a sepa­ra­te SATA RAID sto­rage array.

Packa­ge Con­tents

This Soft­ware packa­ge con­tains various inde­pen­dent dri­vers (Column 1) desi­gned to sup­port the fol­lowing Micro­soft® Win­dows® plat­forms (Column 2). Ope­ra­ting Sys­tem sup­port may vary depen­ding on your spe­ci­fic AMD pro­duct.