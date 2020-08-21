AMD RAID Installer (SATA, NVMe RAID) 2.08.12.400

Mit dem AMD RAID Installer stellt AMD ein Tool zur Verfügung, mit dem ein bootfähiger RAID-Verbund aus NVMe-SSDs, SATA-SSDs oder SATA-HDDs erstellt werden kann. In diesem sind die aktuellsten Treiber, sowie das AMD RAIDXpert2 Utility enthalten.
Release Notes:
Release Highlights
- UI changes for Installer
- New RAID driver & new RaidXpert2 Utility
- PCI Gen4 NVMe performance improvement
- 20H1 WHQL certified drivers
Fixed Issues
- Fixed RAID Driver version mismatch between Installer UI and Device Manager
Known Issues
- Installation fails when windows username contains non-Latin character
- Workaround: Install with username containing Latin characters only
- Installer UI may appear in background when launched.
- Installer may take long time (~ 10 min) to complete RAID Components installation on upgrade scenarios.
- Installer QT UI may become non-responsive when Installer minimized and maximized multiple times during installation
- Cancelling the Installer by clicking “X” and then select “No” on the dialog box will take the user back to the Install screen on some Test configurations.
- Double clicking the Installer EXE multiple times shows Error pop-up window.
- Installer UI screen disappears during installation on a remote system when user manually disconnects RDP session and re-connect back.
- Installer goes to minimized and hang state on remote system when user minimizes the RDP session to task bar during Installer NSIS extraction phase.
Chipset Support
SATA RAID only for Windows® 7, NVMe and SATA RAID for Windows® 10
AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processor
AMD X370 Chipset
AMD B350 Chipset
Both NVMe/SATA RAID on Windows® 10
3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processors
3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processor
2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processor
2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processor
AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processor
AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processor
AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processor with Radeon™ Graphics
AMD X470 Chipset
AMD X399 Chipset
AMD B450 Chipset
AMD B550 Chipset
AMD X370 Chipset
AMD B350 Chipset
AMD A320 Chipset
AMD A520 Chipset
AMD X570 Chipset
AMD TRX40 Chipset
Supported RAID Levels RAID 0,1,10 for both NVMe and SATA RAID on the above listed AMD products.
This driver package supports the operating system/boot device included in the RAID array and standalone NVMe boot device with a separate SATA RAID storage array.
Package Contents
This Software package contains various independent drivers (Column 1) designed to support the following Microsoft® Windows® platforms (Column 2). Operating System support may vary depending on your specific AMD product.
Driver Name OS Supported Supported Version AMD RAID Driver Windows 10 9.03.00.167 Windows 7 8.1.0.26 AMD RAIDXpert2 Utility Windows 10 9.03.00.167 Windows 7 8.1.0.70 AMD-RAIDXpert2 User Guide Windows 10, Windows 7 3.10
Neben dem Installer wurde im Juni 2019 eine neue Revision 3.10 des AMD-RAIDXpert2 User Guide Revision 3.10 (PDF) für das RAIDXpert2-Tool — einer grafischen Benutzeroberfläche für die Raidkonfiguration — veröffentlicht.
|Download:
|AMD RAID Installer mit RAIDXpert2
|Version:
|2.08.12.400
|Dateigröße
|242 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|19.08.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|-
|Webseite
|AMD Treiber und Support
|Sonstige Links