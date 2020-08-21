AMD RAID Installer (SATA, NVMe RAID) 2.08.12.400

Mit dem AMD RAID Instal­ler stellt AMD ein Tool zur Ver­fü­gung, mit dem ein boot­fä­hi­ger RAID-Ver­bund aus NVMe-SSDs, SATA-SSDs oder SATA-HDDs erstellt wer­den kann. In die­sem sind die aktu­ells­ten Trei­ber, sowie das AMD RAIDXpert2 Uti­li­ty ent­hal­ten.

 

 

Release Notes:

Release High­lights

  • UI chan­ges for Instal­ler
  • New RAID dri­ver & new RaidXpert2 Uti­li­ty
  • PCI Gen4 NVMe per­for­mance impro­ve­ment
  • 20H1 WHQL cer­ti­fied dri­vers

Fixed Issu­es

  • Fixed RAID Dri­ver ver­si­on mis­match bet­ween Instal­ler UI and Device Mana­ger

Known Issu­es

  • Instal­la­ti­on fails when win­dows user­na­me con­tains non-Latin cha­rac­ter
    • Work­around: Install with user­na­me con­tai­ning Latin cha­rac­ters only
  • Instal­ler UI may appe­ar in back­ground when laun­ched.
  • Instal­ler may take long time (~ 10 min) to com­ple­te RAID Com­pon­ents instal­la­ti­on on upgrade sce­n­a­ri­os.
  • Instal­ler QT UI may beco­me non-respon­si­ve when Instal­ler mini­mi­zed and maxi­mi­zed mul­ti­ple times during instal­la­ti­on
  • Can­cel­ling the Instal­ler by cli­cking “X” and then select “No” on the dia­log box will take the user back to the Install screen on some Test con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Dou­ble cli­cking the Instal­ler EXE mul­ti­ple times shows Error pop-up win­dow.
  • Instal­ler UI screen disap­pears during instal­la­ti­on on a remo­te sys­tem when user manu­al­ly dis­con­nects RDP ses­si­on and re-con­nect back.
  • Instal­ler goes to mini­mi­zed and hang sta­te on remo­te sys­tem when user mini­mi­zes the RDP ses­si­on to task bar during Instal­ler NSIS extrac­tion pha­se.

Chip­set Sup­port

SATA RAID only for Win­dows® 7, NVMe and SATA RAID for Win­dows® 10
        AMD Ryzen™ Desk­top Pro­ces­sor
        AMD X370 Chip­set
        AMD B350 Chip­set
Both NVMe/SATA RAID on Win­dows® 10
        3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Thre­ad­rip­per™ Pro­ces­sors
        3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Desk­top Pro­ces­sor
        2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Thre­ad­rip­per™ Pro­ces­sor
        2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Desk­top Pro­ces­sor
        AMD Ryzen™ Thre­ad­rip­per™ Pro­ces­sor
        AMD Ryzen™ Desk­top Pro­ces­sor
        AMD Ryzen™ Desk­top Pro­ces­sor with Rade­on™ Gra­phics
        AMD X470 Chip­set
        AMD X399 Chip­set
        AMD B450 Chip­set
        AMD B550 Chip­set
        AMD X370 Chip­set
        AMD B350 Chip­set
        AMD A320 Chip­set
        AMD A520 Chip­set
        AMD X570 Chip­set
        AMD TRX40 Chip­set

Sup­por­ted RAID Levels RAID 0,1,10 for both NVMe and SATA RAID on the abo­ve lis­ted AMD pro­ducts.

This dri­ver packa­ge sup­ports the ope­ra­ting system/boot device inclu­ded in the RAID array and stan­da­lo­ne NVMe boot device with a sepa­ra­te SATA RAID sto­rage array.

Packa­ge Con­tents

This Soft­ware packa­ge con­tains various inde­pen­dent dri­vers (Column 1) desi­gned to sup­port the fol­lowing Micro­soft® Win­dows® plat­forms (Column 2). Ope­ra­ting Sys­tem sup­port may vary depen­ding on your spe­ci­fic AMD pro­duct.

Dri­ver Name OS Sup­por­ted   Sup­por­ted Ver­si­on
AMD RAID Dri­ver Win­dows 10 9.03.00.167
  Win­dows 7 8.1.0.26
AMD RAIDXpert2 Uti­li­ty Win­dows 10 9.03.00.167
  Win­dows 7 8.1.0.70
AMD-RAI­DX­per­t2 User Gui­de Win­dows 10, Win­dows 7 3.10

Neben dem Instal­ler wur­de im Juni 2019 eine neue Revi­si­on 3.10 des AMD-RAI­DX­per­t2 User Gui­de Revi­si­on 3.10 (PDF) für das RAI­DX­per­t2-Tool — einer gra­fi­schen Benut­zer­ober­flä­che für die Raid­kon­fi­gu­ra­ti­on — ver­öf­fent­licht.

 

Down­load: AMD RAID Instal­ler mit RAIDXpert2
Ver­si­on: 2.08.12.400
Datei­grö­ße 242 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 19.08.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10
Lizenz: -
Web­sei­te  AMD Trei­ber und Sup­port
