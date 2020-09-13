SystemRescueCd 6.1.8

Verfasst vonpipin

Mit Hil­fe von Sys­tem­Res­cueCd und einem boot­fä­hi­gen Medi­um — CD/DVD oder USB-Stick — kön­nen zahl­rei­che Auf­ga­ben rund um das Bear­bei­ten und Erstel­len von Par­ti­tio­nen vor­ge­nom­men wer­den. Dabei wer­den zahl­rei­che Datei­sys­te­me unter­stützt (ext2/ext3/ext4, rei­serfs, btrfs, xfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, iso9660, sam­ba, nfs, etc.). Seit der Ver­si­on 6.0.0 basiert Sys­tem­Res­cueCd auf Arch­Li­nux.

Chan­ge­log:

 

  • Updated ker­nel to Long-Term-Sup­por­ted linux‑5.4.64
  • Added sup­port for get­ting autor­un scripts from HTTPS sources (Richard Dumais)
  • Added an ent­ry in the boot menus to use the nomo­des­et opti­on (#131)
  • Make BIOS and UEFI boot menus con­sis­tent (descrip­ti­ons, reso­lu­ti­on, colors)
  • Added hexe­dit and ghex hexa­de­ci­mal text edi­tors (#135)

 

 

Down­load: Sys­tem­Res­cueCd
Ver­si­on: 6.1.8
Datei­grö­ße 666 MiB (amd64)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 12.09.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Linux Boot-CD
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te Sys­tem­Res­cueCd
Sons­ti­ges Paket­lis­te aktu­el­le Ver­si­on

