AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.9.1

Verfasst voneratte

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.9.1 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wur­den wie­der eine Rei­he von klei­ne­ren Feh­lern besei­tigt. Das black screen Pro­blem mit der RX 5000 Serie soll beho­ben sein (außer bei Enhan­ced Sync). Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen.

 

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.9.1 Highlights

Fixed Issues

  • A black screen, sys­tem crash or TDR may occur while gaming when per­forming task swit­ches, enab­ling per­for­mance metrics over­lay, or having video content/web brow­sers open on secon­da­ry dis­plays on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Pro­ject CARS 3™ may expe­ri­ence per­for­mance issu­es when the Rade­on Soft­ware per­for­mance metrics over­lay is enab­led.
  • Error 1603 may occur during Rade­on Soft­ware instal­la­ti­on on some AMD Ryzen™ 5 Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Gra­phics sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Error 195 may occur during Rade­on Soft­ware instal­la­ti­on on some AMD Ryzen™ 3 Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics.
  • On some dis­plays, power cycling the dis­play while Rade­on Free­Sync is enab­led may cau­se the dis­play to remain black until the sys­tem is reboo­ted or the dis­play is hot plug­ged.
  • Fli­cke­ring may occur in Bor­der­lands™ 3 in some loca­ti­ons when Rade­on Boost is enab­led.
  • Deco­ding some HEVC con­tent using AMF Deco­der may result in cor­rup­ti­on in the clips play­back.
  • Per­for­mance Tuning fan pro­files may some­ti­mes not be app­lied after loading a saved pro­fi­le.
  • Rade­on Soft­ware may some­ti­mes crash or auto­ma­ti­cal­ly exit when per­forming a game scan in the Gaming tab.
  • Ran­dom color cor­rup­ti­on may inter­mitt­ent­ly occur on some sur­faces while play­ing match­ma­king in Coun­ter-Strike™: Glo­bal Offen­si­ve.
  • Noti­fi­ca­ti­ons may be mis­sing icons or text when hot­keys are used to invo­ke some Rade­on Soft­ware strea­ming and record­ing fea­tures.
  • Bright­ness fli­cke­ring may be expe­ri­en­ced on some VP9 video con­tent play­back through app­li­ca­ti­ons or web brow­sers on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­duct sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.

Known Issues

  • Pro­ject CARS 3™ may expe­ri­ence mir­ror like cor­rup­ti­on when using VR during game menus on GCN based Rade­on gra­phics pro­ducts.
  • With Rade­on Free­Sync enab­led on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons, task swit­ching to ano­t­her dis­play or app­li­ca­ti­on may cau­se the dis­play to fli­cker for a few moments or for the dis­plays refresh rate to spike.
  • Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry work­around.
  • Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and the Per­for­mance Tuning tab incor­rect­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect repor­ting.
  • With HDR enab­led, Win­dows® desk­top may expe­ri­ence fli­cke­ring, and per­forming a task switch while in a game may cau­se colors to beco­me was­hed out or over satu­ra­ted.
  • Audio may expe­ri­ence insta­bi­li­ty when con­nec­ted through an Audio Video Recei­ver via HDMI® on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
  • Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.
  • Some games may exhi­bit stut­ter inter­mitt­ent­ly during game­play on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.

Important Notes

  • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.9.1 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lowing:

  • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.9.1 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 20.20.29.01 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 27.20.12029.1000).

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.9.1
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 425 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 16.09.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
Web­sei­te

