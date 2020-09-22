AMD Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q3.1 für Windows

Getreu dem Schema von vier Treibern pro Jahr — hat AMD im August nun den Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q3-Treiber herausgebracht. Mit dem 20.Q3.1 folgt nun eine Version mit Bugfixes.
Release Notes:
Fixed Issues
- Possible system instability while adjusting Bezel Compensation in Radeon Pro Advanced Settings with 4k displays.
- System instability with quad Radeon Pro WX5100 GPUs.
- System instability with two Radeon Pro W5700 GPUs with 1TB+ system memory.
Known Issues
- Possible tearing while running Modo 14.0 Multicast with HMD.
- Eyefinity page missing after sleep-resume cycle with certain ASUS Display.
- UWP Radeon Settings take longer than expected load time.
- Incorrect connector type shown in EDID emulation page for Radeon Pro W5700.
Feature Support Information
- Settings Snapshot: New feature that allows to capture, import, export and share GPU configurations to assist with large scale set-up of professional graphics workstation.
- EDID management has moved from Radeon Pro Advanced Settings to Radeon Pro Settings, and can be located under the Display tab.
- Framelock/Genlock: In multiple platform configurations where more than one S400 Sync Module is in use, 4K resolutions at 60Hz and greater are not supported.
NOTES:
- AMD Driver is DCH Compliant.
- AMD Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3.1 provides “as-is” support for AMD Radeon Products. For complete list, please refer to the full set of release notes here.
- Driver Options feature is discontinued and will not be supported in 20.Q3.1 release. The latest Radeon™ Software Adrenalin Edition 2020 will now provide support for the latest Radeon™ Pro graphics series. For more information, click here.
- CrossFire Pro feature and Serial Digital Interface (SDI) are not supported in 20.Q3.1 release.
- This driver is not intended for use on Radeon™ products running in Apple Boot Camp platforms. Users of these platforms should contact their system manufacturer for driver support.
- When installing this driver for the Microsoft Windows operating systems, the user must be logged on as Administrator, or have Administrator rights to complete the installation of Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3.1.
Packaged Driver Version
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3.1 installation package contains the following driver versions for Microsoft Windows® 10, Microsoft Windows® Server 2019 and Microsoft Windows® Server 2016.
- WHQL Driver Packaging Version: 20.10.27.03
- Windows Store Version: 27.20.11027.2006
Supported APIs
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3.1 isupports the following APIs:
- OpenGL 4.6
- OpenCL™ 2.0
- DirectX® 12.0
- Vulkan® 1.2
Compatible Operating Systems
AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3.1 supports the following Microsoft Windows platform:
- Microsoft Windows® 10 (64-bit version)
- Microsoft Windows® Server 2019 (64-bit version)
- Microsoft Windows® Server 2016 (64-bit version)
For more information including Compatibility guidelines, please refer to the full set of release notes here.
|Download:
|Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise
|Version:
|20.Q3.1
|Dateigröße
|Verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|14.09.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10, Windows Server 2016 und 2019
|Lizenz:
|-
|Webseite
|AMD