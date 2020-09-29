AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.9.2

Verfasst vonpipin

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.9.2 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wur­den wie­der eine Rei­he von klei­ne­ren Feh­lern besei­tigt, außer­dem wird das Spiel Star Wars: Squa­drons unter­stützt. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen.

 

  • Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.9.2 Highlights

    Support For

    • STAR WARS™: Squa­drons

    Added Vulkan™ Support

    • VK_KHR_buffer_device_address
      • This exten­si­on is used to que­ry the device address of a buf­fer to allow for shader access to that buffer’s sto­rage via the SPV_KHR_physical_storage_buffer SPIRV exten­si­on.
    • VK_EXT_robustness2
      • This exten­si­on pro­vi­des stric­ter restric­tions for hand­ling reads and wri­tes that are out of bounds. It spe­ci­fies that out-of-bounds reads must return zeros and out-of-bounds wri­tes must be dis­car­ded. This exten­si­on also adds sup­port for null descrip­tors.
    • VK_EXT_shader_image_atomic_int64
      • This exten­si­on extends exis­ting 64-bit inte­ger ato­mic sup­port to images, which pro­vi­des more effi­ci­ent access than buf­fers. This allows app­li­ca­ti­ons to quick­ly impro­ve their per­for­mance with minor chan­ges to their code.

    Fixed Issues

    • Some games may exhi­bit stut­ter inter­mitt­ent­ly during game­play on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
    • Rade­on Free­Sync may fail to enab­le after updating Rade­on Soft­ware without a sys­tem reboot.
    • Screen fli­cke­ring may be obser­ved while MSI Afterbur­ner™ is run­ning or enab­led on the sys­tem.
    • X‑Plane 11™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on hang or crash when using the Vul­kan® API.
    • DOOMVFR may expe­ri­ence cor­rup­ti­on or arti­fac­ting in game on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
    • Per­for­mance metrics over­lay may fail to open or appe­ar after the sys­tem wakes from sleep.
    • Call of Duty®: WWII may expe­ri­ence black tex­tures on the ground or walls in zom­bies game mode.
    • Blo­cky cor­rup­ti­on may be obser­ved in Detroit: Beco­me Human™ on some Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
    • Using the Movies&TV app­li­ca­ti­on to edit video clips may result in green cor­rup­ti­on in the clips.
    • Per­for­mance metrics may report incor­rect values for cur­rent VRAM usa­ge after an exten­ded peri­od of game­play.
    • With HDR enab­led, Win­dows® desk­top may expe­ri­ence fli­cke­ring, and per­forming a task switch while in a game may cau­se colors to beco­me was­hed out or over satu­ra­ted.
    • World of War­craft™ may expe­ri­ence cor­rup­ti­on issu­es with anti-alia­sing enab­led on DirectX®12 API.
    • Laun­ching Rade­on Soft­ware after a dri­ver upgrade, may cau­se the Auto OC dia­lo­gue to appe­ar with “0 Mhz” when the Auto OC fea­ture has been pre­vious­ly enab­led on Rade­on RX Vega seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.

    Known Issues

    • Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry work­around.
    • Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and the Per­for­mance Tuning tab incor­rect­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect repor­ting.
    • Audio may expe­ri­ence insta­bi­li­ty when con­nec­ted through an Audio Video Recei­ver via HDMI® on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
    • Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.

    Important Notes

    • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

    Package Contents

    The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.9.2 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lowing:

    • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.9.2 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 20.20.31.01 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 27.20.12031.1000)

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.9.2
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 427,88 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 29.09.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
Web­sei­te

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen