PowerToys v0.23.0

Verfasst vonpipin

Erst­mals für Win­dows 95 ver­öf­fent­lich­te Micro­soft eine Samm­lung von kos­ten­lo­sen Hilfs­pro­gram­men unter dem Namen PowerT­oys, zu der auch das bekann­te Twea­kUI gehör­te. Für Win­dows 10 wur­de nun ein Open-Source-Pro­jekt ins Leben geru­fen, das die PowerT­oys wie­der­be­le­ben soll. Gestar­tet war das Pro­jekt mit den Tools Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de. Mitt­ler­wei­le sind noch File Explo­rer, Image Resi­zer, Key­board Mana­ger, Power­Re­na­me, PowerT­oys Run und Mar­tin Chrzan’s Color Picker hin­zu gekom­men.

PowerT­oys v0.11.0 — Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de

Chan­ge­log:

  • For the ent­i­re com­mit histo­ry, plea­se look at the 0.23 release. Below are just a few of the bul­let items from this release.Gene­ral
    • Loca­liz­a­ti­on pipe­line is flowing from our Git­hub to the loc sys­tem and back. 0.25 should be loca­li­zed now.
    • The EXE instal­ler should be at pari­ty now with the MSI. Plea­se go to the wiki for (instal­ler args)[https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/wiki/Installer-arguments-for-exe]

    Fan­cy­Zo­nes

    • Fixed bug on not see­ing a new­ly atta­ched screen
    • Fixed span­ning across moni­tors bug
    • Added in default lay­out for new users, a Prio­ri­ty Grid
    • Added key­board sup­port to grow / shrink to mul­ti­ple zones
    • Gene­ral bug fixes

    PT Run

    • Mul­ti­ple crash bugs fixed. Prio­ri­ti­zed any users repor­ted along with top hits from Wat­son repor­ting
    • Stop­ped PT Run from inter­fe­ring with an install
    • Fixed fol­der bug if it had a # in it (Thanks @jjw24 for the PR!)
    • Fixed a screen fli­cker for
    • Gene­ral bug fixes

    Key­board mana­ger

    • Mul­ti­ple crash bugs fixed. Prio­ri­ti­zed any users repor­ted along with top hits from Wat­son repor­ting
    • Fixed mul­ti­ple acces­si­bi­li­ty issu­es.
    • Gene­ral bug fixes

    Pre­view Pane

    • Added in Front­mat­ter and bet­ter (but still basic) latex sup­port.

    Set­tings

    • Fixed sca­ling issue for respon­si­ve design on Image Resi­zer
    • Fixed crash on empty color value.
    • Fixed crash for toggling Fan­cy­Zo­nes on/off
    • Fixed 0x00 NFTS crash for set­tings
    • Fixed mul­ti­ple acces­si­bi­li­ty issu­es.
    • Lay­out adjus­t­ments (Thanks @niels9001)
    • Gene­ral bug fixes

    Dev rela­ted

 

 

Down­load: PowerT­oys
Ver­si­on: v0.23.0
Datei­grö­ße 20,5 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 30.09.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te PowerT­oys (Git­Hub)

 

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen