PowerToys v0.23.0

Erstmals für Windows 95 veröffentlichte Microsoft eine Sammlung von kostenlosen Hilfsprogrammen unter dem Namen PowerToys, zu der auch das bekannte TweakUI gehörte. Für Windows 10 wurde nun ein Open-Source-Projekt ins Leben gerufen, das die PowerToys wiederbeleben soll. Gestartet war das Projekt mit den Tools FancyZones und Shortcut Guide. Mittlerweile sind noch File Explorer, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run und Martin Chrzan’s Color Picker hinzu gekommen.
Changelog:
- For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.23 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.General
- Localization pipeline is flowing from our Github to the loc system and back. 0.25 should be localized now.
- The EXE installer should be at parity now with the MSI. Please go to the wiki for (installer args)[https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/wiki/Installer-arguments-for-exe]
FancyZones
- Fixed bug on not seeing a newly attached screen
- Fixed spanning across monitors bug
- Added in default layout for new users, a Priority Grid
- Added keyboard support to grow / shrink to multiple zones
- General bug fixes
PT Run
- Multiple crash bugs fixed. Prioritized any users reported along with top hits from Watson reporting
- Stopped PT Run from interfering with an install
- Fixed folder bug if it had a # in it (Thanks @jjw24 for the PR!)
- Fixed a screen flicker for
- General bug fixes
Keyboard manager
- Multiple crash bugs fixed. Prioritized any users reported along with top hits from Watson reporting
- Fixed multiple accessibility issues.
- General bug fixes
Preview Pane
- Added in Frontmatter and better (but still basic) latex support.
Settings
- Fixed scaling issue for responsive design on Image Resizer
- Fixed crash on empty color value.
- Fixed crash for toggling FancyZones on/off
- Fixed 0x00 NFTS crash for settings
- Fixed multiple accessibility issues.
- Layout adjustments (Thanks @niels9001)
- General bug fixes
Dev related
- FxCop is being rolled out across all PowerToys. This should catch a lot of possible leaks.
- Unified PT Run’s log system
- PT Run’s calc plugin now has unit tests (Thanks @P‑Storm)
- Dev setup install script now supports VS preview (Thanks @TobiasSekan)
- @CaelestisZ, @kameshkotwani, @adriancampos, @RahulDas782 for doc tweaks
- Thanks @Aaron-Junker, @Jay-o-Way and @htcfreek for helping triage!
- Thanks for everyone that filled an issue. It really does help us prioritize
|Download:
|PowerToys
|Version:
|v0.23.0
|Dateigröße
|20,5 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|30.09.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|PowerToys (GitHub)