PowerToys v0.23.2

Erstmals für Windows 95 veröffentlichte Microsoft eine Sammlung von kostenlosen Hilfsprogrammen unter dem Namen PowerToys, zu der auch das bekannte TweakUI gehörte. Für Windows 10 wurde nun ein Open-Source-Projekt ins Leben gerufen, das die PowerToys wiederbeleben soll. Gestartet war das Projekt mit den Tools FancyZones und Shortcut Guide. Mittlerweile sind noch File Explorer, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run und Martin Chrzan’s Color Picker hinzu gekommen.
Changelog:
This is patch release to fix a few items for 0.23 we deemed important for stability. PowerToys Run, FancyZones, Keyboard manager are the utilities that have fixes below. Our next major planned release is 0.25 at the end of October 2020.
For the build of PowerToys that includes Video conference mute utility, we found a last bug that affects Win+N muting we’ll be shifting out to next week.
This release will fix the following issues:
- 6955 — KBM crash when remapping shortcut
- 6951 — KBM fix for Alt + ‘ with Japanese keyboards
- 6533 — PT Run Placeholder files (onedrive) breaks Win32 scan
- 7138 — PT Run Auto suggest not working
- 7116 — FZ Clone parent data
- 6967 — FZ forgets VD Layout
- 3536 — FZ + Chrome tab issue
0.23.2 full change log
For more details on the 0.23 full update, please look at those release notes.
|Download:
|PowerToys
|Version:
|v0.23.2
|Dateigröße
|20,5 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|09.08.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|PowerToys (GitHub)