PowerToys v0.23.2

Erst­mals für Win­dows 95 ver­öf­fent­lich­te Micro­soft eine Samm­lung von kos­ten­lo­sen Hilfs­pro­gram­men unter dem Namen PowerT­oys, zu der auch das bekann­te Twea­kUI gehör­te. Für Win­dows 10 wur­de nun ein Open-Source-Pro­jekt ins Leben geru­fen, das die PowerT­oys wie­der­be­le­ben soll. Gestar­tet war das Pro­jekt mit den Tools Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de. Mitt­ler­wei­le sind noch File Explo­rer, Image Resi­zer, Key­board Mana­ger, Power­Re­na­me, PowerT­oys Run und Mar­tin Chrzan’s Color Picker hin­zu gekom­men.

Chan­ge­log:

This is patch release to fix a few items for 0.23 we deemed important for sta­bi­li­ty. PowerT­oys Run, Fan­cy­Zo­nes, Key­board mana­ger are the uti­li­ties that have fixes below. Our next major plan­ned release is 0.25 at the end of Octo­ber 2020.

For the build of PowerT­oys that inclu­des Video con­fe­rence mute uti­li­ty, we found a last bug that affects Win+N muting we’ll be shif­ting out to next week.

This release will fix the following issues:

6955 — KBM crash when remap­ping short­cut

crash when remap­ping short­cut 6951 — KBM fix for Alt + ‘ with Japa­ne­se key­boards

fix for Alt + ‘ with Japa­ne­se key­boards 6533 — PT Run Place­hol­der files (one­dri­ve) breaks Win32 scan

Run Place­hol­der files (one­dri­ve) breaks Win32 scan 7138 — PT Run Auto sug­gest not working

Run Auto sug­gest not working 7116 — FZ Clo­ne parent data

Clo­ne parent data 6967 — FZ for­gets VD Lay­out

for­gets Lay­out 3536 — FZ + Chro­me tab issue

0.23.2 full change log

For more details on the 0.23 full update, plea­se look at tho­se release notes.