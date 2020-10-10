ClockTuner for Ryzen (CTR) v1.0 Beta 3

ClockTuner for Ryzen (CTR) ist ein Windows-Tool für Ryzen Prozessoren mit Zen 2 (ohne “Renoir”), das die Effizienz des PCs erhöhen soll. Das Hauptprinzip der Software besteht darin, die Qualität jedes CCX zu bewerten und die Frequenzen individuell anzupassen.
Eine deutsche Anleitung findet Ihr bei Hardwareluxx.
Changelog:
- The problem with abnormal results in the “DIAGNOSTIC” mode has been completely solved.
- New hints in the log.
- The tolerances for Vdroop have been revised, LLC status alerts will only be issued if there is only a serious problem with the processor power supply. In most cases LLC Auto will now be enough.
- Ryzen 5 3500, Ryzen 5 3500X and Ryzen 9 3900 now fully supported.
- Additional protection against non-indigenous input of values.
- CTR no blocks the interface, if the operating system contains incorrect CPPC tags or the tags cannot be read.
- Additional calibrations in error detection algorithms.
- The default temperature threshold has been increased (80->85). CTR will stop all processes if the temperature of 85 degrees is reached.
- No results in “BENCHMARK” tab. Fixed.
|Download:
|CTR (Igor’s Lab)
|Version:
|1.0 Beta 3
|Dateigröße
|10,07 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|02.10.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|ClockTuner for Ryzen (CTR) Guide by 1USMUS