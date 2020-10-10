ClockTuner for Ryzen (CTR) v1.0 Beta 3

Clock­Tu­ner for Ryzen (CTR) ist ein Win­dows-Tool für Ryzen Pro­zes­so­ren mit Zen 2 (ohne “Renoir”), das die Effi­zi­enz des PCs erhö­hen soll. Das Haupt­prin­zip der Soft­ware besteht dar­in, die Qua­li­tät jedes CCX zu bewer­ten und die Fre­quen­zen indi­vi­du­ell anzu­pas­sen.

 

 

Eine deut­sche Anlei­tung fin­det Ihr bei Hard­ware­luxx.

Chan­ge­log:

  • The pro­blem with abnor­mal results in the “DIAGNOSTIC” mode has been com­ple­te­ly sol­ved.
  • New hints in the log. 
  • The tole­ran­ces for Vdroop have been revi­sed, LLC sta­tus alerts will only be issued if the­re is only a serious pro­blem with the pro­ces­sor power sup­ply. In most cases LLC Auto will now be enough.
  • Ryzen 5 3500,  Ryzen 5 3500X and  Ryzen 9 3900 now ful­ly sup­por­ted.
  • Addi­tio­nal pro­tec­tion against non-indi­ge­nous input of values.
  • CTR no blocks the inter­face, if the ope­ra­ting sys­tem con­tains incor­rect CPPC tags or the tags can­not be read. 
  • Addi­tio­nal cali­bra­ti­ons in error detec­tion algo­rith­ms. 
  • The default tem­pe­ra­tu­re thres­hold has been incre­a­sed (80->85). CTR will stop all pro­ces­ses if the tem­pe­ra­tu­re of 85 degrees is reached.
  • No results in “BENCHMARK” tab. Fixed.

 

Down­load: CTR (Igor’s Lab)
Ver­si­on: 1.0 Beta 3
Datei­grö­ße 10,07 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 02.10.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10
Lizenz: Free­ware
