BOINC Client 7.16.11

Berkeley Open Infrastructure for Network Computing (kurz BOINC) ist ein Opensource-Framework für verteiltes Rechnen (Distributed Computing) entwickelt von der Universität Berkeley bzw. deren Space Science Lab. Für die momentan knapp 50 aktiven Projekte — an denen auch Planet 3DNow! mit seinen Teams teilnimmt — ist der BOINC-Client Voraussetzung zur Teilnahme.
Changelog:
Changes in 7.16.11
- Win installer: bump VBox version to 6.1.12.
- Manager: change “Show graphics” button to “Stop graphics” when gfx running (Mac only)
- Mac: Fix screensaver coordinator to run properly under Mac OS 11 Big Sur
- Mac: Enable close button in project graphics run by BOINC Manager “Show Graphics”
- Manager: remove cookie-based autoattach schemes
- Client: if AM reply includes a project we’re attached to under a different account, honor the params in the AM reply, e.g resource share.
- Client: Pass user priority config items to wrappers
- Mac: Improved screensaver logic for OS 10.15 Catalina
- Client: allow specifying device name in cc_config.xml
- Manager: don’t let user attach to account manager as a project.
- Client: initialize log flags to tasks, sched_ops, file_xfer
- Added a warning when the manager detects a second copy of itself
- Client: measure disk usage in terms of allocated disk space, not file size
- Client: avoid CPU starvation when GPU computing is suspended
- Client: don’t allow empty GUI RPC password
- Client: don’t show “no work” messages as notices
- Client: let a project master URL change from http: to https: without involving the user.
- When parsing NVIDIA driver version, max minor version with 99.
- Client: GUI RPC: bind to INADDR_ANY if a remote host is actually configured
|Download:
|BOINC Client
|Version:
|7.16.7
|Dateigröße
|113,90 MiB (Mit VirtualBox)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|08.09.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Android
|Lizenz:
|Opensource
|Webseite
|BOINC