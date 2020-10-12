CapFrameX 1.5.5

CapFrameX ist ein Open Source Capture- und Analyse-Tool, mit dessen Hilfe Benchmarks aufgezeichnet und bildlich dargestellt werden können. Es setzt das NET Framework in der Version 4.7.2 voraus.
Changelog:
New features
- Compatibility with Nvidia FrameView capture CSV files
- Added resolution (window size) of captured game to system info expander
- Relative mode toggle on comparison page to switch between percentages being automatically shown on mouseover and fixed on mouseclick
Enhancements
- Speed-up app start
- Updated hardware sensor library for better compatiblity (CPUs only)
- Accept multiselection when moving entries to the comparison, aggregation, report and cloud page
- Accept multiselection when editing info for records in the record list
- Block hotkey trigger when a modifier key(Crtl, Alt, Shift) that is not included in the hotkey combination is pressed at the same time(Now you can set “X” and “Alt + X” as two different hotkeys without Alt + X triggering the “X” action aswell)
Bug fixes
- Sensor detection error
- App crash (performance counter NextValue() exception)
- Empty overlay items list on app start when overlay isn’t activated
- Problems with overlay suddenly disappearing or not showing at all
Important notes
- To use the portable version the installer must run first to ensure all frameworks are installed.
- The portable version has a larger file size because pdb-files are now included. The pdb-files help us to get more detailed log reports.
|Download:
|CapFrameX
|Version:
|1.5.5
|Dateigröße
|64,85 MiB (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|23.09.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|CapFrameX