CapFrameX 1.5.5

Verfasst vonpipin

CapF­rameX ist ein Open Source Cap­tu­re- und Ana­ly­se-Tool, mit des­sen Hil­fe Bench­marks auf­ge­zeich­net und bild­lich dar­ge­stellt wer­den kön­nen. Es setzt das NET Frame­work in der Ver­si­on 4.7.2 vor­aus.

 

Chan­ge­log:

New features

  • Com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty with Nvi­dia Frame­View cap­tu­re CSV files
  • Added reso­lu­ti­on (win­dow size) of cap­tu­red game to sys­tem info expan­der
  • Rela­ti­ve mode togg­le on com­pa­ri­son page to switch bet­ween per­cen­ta­ges being auto­ma­ti­cal­ly shown on mou­seo­ver and fixed on mouse­click

Enhancements

  • Speed-up app start
  • Updated hard­ware sen­sor libra­ry for bet­ter com­pa­ti­bli­ty (CPUs only)
  • Accept mul­ti­selec­tion when moving ent­ries to the com­pa­ri­son, aggre­ga­ti­on, report and cloud page
  • Accept mul­ti­selec­tion when edi­t­ing info for records in the record list
  • Block hot­key trig­ger when a modi­fier key(Crtl, Alt, Shift) that is not inclu­ded in the hot­key com­bi­na­ti­on is pres­sed at the same time(Now you can set “X” and “Alt + X” as two dif­fe­rent hot­keys without Alt + X trig­ge­ring the “X” action aswell)

Bug fixes

  • Sen­sor detec­tion error
  • App crash (per­for­mance coun­ter NextVa­lue() excep­ti­on)
  • Empty over­lay items list on app start when over­lay isn’t acti­va­ted
  • Pro­blems with over­lay sud­den­ly disap­pearing or not showing at all

Important notes

  • To use the por­ta­ble ver­si­on the instal­ler must run first to ensu­re all frame­works are instal­led.
  • The por­ta­ble ver­si­on has a lar­ger file size becau­se pdb-files are now inclu­ded. The pdb-files help us to get more detail­ed log reports.

 

Down­load: CapF­rameX
Ver­si­on: 1.5.5
Datei­grö­ße 64,85 MiB (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 23.09.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te CapF­rameX

Git­Hub Repo­si­to­ry

Sup­port­thread bei PCGH Extre­me

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen