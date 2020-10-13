Adobe Flash Player 32.0.0.445

Nut­zer des Ado­be Flash Play­ers, die die Update-Funk­ti­on nicht auf “Auto­ma­tisch” gestellt haben, soll­ten die­sen unver­züg­lich auf die neu­es­te Ver­si­on aktua­li­sie­ren, da der Flash Play­er ein gern gese­he­nes Ziel von Atta­cken ist.

Gene­rell wird sowie­so emp­foh­len, dass man den Flash Play­er nur für wirk­lich wich­ti­ge Din­ge kurz­fris­tig akti­viert oder von vor­ne­her­ein unbe­kann­ten Sei­ten die Aus­füh­rung von Flash gar nicht erst gestat­tet. Die Schöp­fer bestimm­ter Brow­ser wie Chro­me haben längst begon­nen, die Nut­zung von Flash ein­zu­schrän­ken und ab 31.12.2020 will Ado­be den Sup­port selbst ein­stel­len.

Release Notes:

  • In today’s sche­du­led release, we’­ve updated Flash Play­er with important bug and secu­ri­ty fixes. 

    Star­ting this mon­th, Ado­be will begin perio­di­cal­ly promp­t­ing users to unin­stall Flash Play­er.  Unin­stal­ling Flash Play­er is optio­nal, but Ado­be recom­mends remo­ving unused com­pon­ents prompt­ly to keep our cus­to­mers and their sys­tems more secu­re.   Plea­se be awa­re that this unin­stall will remo­ve all copies of Flash Play­er instal­led and updated by Ado­be, it does not remo­ve the Flash Play­er pro­vi­ded by Goog­le Chro­me or Micro­soft Win­dows 8 and 10 for Micro­soft Edge and Inter­net Explo­rer.  IT Admi­nis­tra­tors can sup­press the­se unin­stall prompts by set­ting pre­fe­ren­ces avail­ab­le in the Flash Play­er con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on files.  Full details can be found in the Flash Play­er Admi­nis­tra­ti­on gui­de (see ‘Sup­pres­sing EOL Unin­stall Prompts’ sec­tion).

 

Unter https://get.adobe.com/de/flashplayer/about/ lässt sich prü­fen, wel­che Ver­si­on man instal­liert hat.

 

Down­load: Ado­be Flash Play­er
Ver­si­on: 32.0.0.445
Datei­grö­ße ver­schie­den
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 13.10.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, Linux, Mac OS
Lizenz: Free­ware
