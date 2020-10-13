Adobe Flash Player 32.0.0.445

Nutzer des Adobe Flash Players, die die Update-Funktion nicht auf “Automatisch” gestellt haben, sollten diesen unverzüglich auf die neueste Version aktualisieren, da der Flash Player ein gern gesehenes Ziel von Attacken ist.
Generell wird sowieso empfohlen, dass man den Flash Player nur für wirklich wichtige Dinge kurzfristig aktiviert oder von vorneherein unbekannten Seiten die Ausführung von Flash gar nicht erst gestattet. Die Schöpfer bestimmter Browser wie Chrome haben längst begonnen, die Nutzung von Flash einzuschränken und ab 31.12.2020 will Adobe den Support selbst einstellen.
Release Notes:
- In today’s scheduled release, we’ve updated Flash Player with important bug and security fixes.
Starting this month, Adobe will begin periodically prompting users to uninstall Flash Player. Uninstalling Flash Player is optional, but Adobe recommends removing unused components promptly to keep our customers and their systems more secure. Please be aware that this uninstall will remove all copies of Flash Player installed and updated by Adobe, it does not remove the Flash Player provided by Google Chrome or Microsoft Windows 8 and 10 for Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer. IT Administrators can suppress these uninstall prompts by setting preferences available in the Flash Player configuration files. Full details can be found in the Flash Player Administration guide (see ‘Suppressing EOL Uninstall Prompts’ section).
Unter https://get.adobe.com/de/flashplayer/about/ lässt sich prüfen, welche Version man installiert hat.
|Download:
|Adobe Flash Player
|Version:
|32.0.0.445
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|13.10.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, Mac OS X
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite