Adobe Flash Player 32.0.0.445

Star­ting this mon­th, Ado­be will begin perio­di­cal­ly promp­t­ing users to unin­stall Flash Play­er. Unin­stal­ling Flash Play­er is optio­nal, but Ado­be recom­mends remo­ving unused com­pon­ents prompt­ly to keep our cus­to­mers and their sys­tems more secu­re. Plea­se be awa­re that this unin­stall will remo­ve all copies of Flash Play­er instal­led and updated by Ado­be, it does not remo­ve the Flash Play­er pro­vi­ded by Goog­le Chro­me or Micro­soft Win­dows 8 and 10 for Micro­soft Edge and Inter­net Explo­rer. IT Admi­nis­tra­tors can sup­press the­se unin­stall prompts by set­ting pre­fe­ren­ces avail­ab­le in the Flash Play­er con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on files. Full details can be found in the Flash Play­er Admi­nis­tra­ti­on gui­de (see ‘Sup­pres­sing EOL Unin­stall Prompts’ sec­tion).