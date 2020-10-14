Rufus 3.12

Verfasst vonpipin

Mit dem Open-Source Pro­gramm Rufus kann man USB-Spei­cher­me­di­en schnell und ein­fach for­ma­tie­ren und boot­fä­hig machen. Man kann damit zum Bei­spiel USB-Instal­la­ti­ons­me­di­en aus boot­fä­hi­gen ISOs erstel­len (Win­dows, Linux, UEFI, usw.) oder ein ande­res Betriebs­sys­tem nut­zen oder einen Boot­stick erstel­len und damit an einem Sys­tem arbei­ten, auf dem kein Betriebs­sys­tem instal­liert ist.

Chan­ge­log:

 

  • Add optio­nal SHA-512 digest algo­rithm (Alt-H)
  • Add a cheat mode (Alt-+/-) to increase/decrease app­li­ca­ti­on prio­ri­ty
  • Enab­le direct pro­vi­si­on of install.wim/install.esd for Win­dows To Go
  • Move Win­dows To Go ESP to the begin­ning of the dri­ve, on sys­tems that allow it
  • Enfor­ce a mini­mum volu­me size of 256 MB for ext2/ext3 par­ti­ti­ons [#1576]
  • Speed up the scan­ning of ISOs with lots of Rock Ridge deep direc­to­ry ent­ries [#1575]
  • Fix detec­tion of GRUB ver­si­on and update embed­ded GRUB for Ubun­tu 20.10 sup­port [#1573#1616]
  • Fix user inter­face labels for acces­si­bi­li­ty [#1467]
  • Work around a Win­dows bug whe­re the wrong dri­ve let­ter may be retur­ned

 

Down­load: Rufus (Git­Hub)
Ver­si­on: 3.12
Datei­grö­ße 1,1 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 14.10.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: ab Win­dows 7
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen