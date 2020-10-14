Rufus 3.12

Mit dem Open-Source Programm Rufus kann man USB-Speichermedien schnell und einfach formatieren und bootfähig machen. Man kann damit zum Beispiel USB-Installationsmedien aus bootfähigen ISOs erstellen (Windows, Linux, UEFI, usw.) oder ein anderes Betriebssystem nutzen oder einen Bootstick erstellen und damit an einem System arbeiten, auf dem kein Betriebssystem installiert ist.
Changelog:
- Add optional SHA-512 digest algorithm (Alt-H)
- Add a cheat mode (Alt-+/-) to increase/decrease application priority
- Enable direct provision of
install.wim/
install.esdfor Windows To Go
- Move Windows To Go ESP to the beginning of the drive, on systems that allow it
- Enforce a minimum volume size of 256 MB for
ext2/
ext3partitions [#1576]
- Speed up the scanning of ISOs with lots of Rock Ridge deep directory entries [#1575]
- Fix detection of GRUB version and update embedded GRUB for Ubuntu 20.10 support [#1573, #1616]
- Fix user interface labels for accessibility [#1467]
- Work around a Windows bug where the wrong drive letter may be returned
|Download:
|Rufus (GitHub)
|Version:
|3.12
|Dateigröße
|1,1 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|14.10.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|ab Windows 7
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite