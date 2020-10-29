PowerToys v0.25.0

Erstmals für Windows 95 veröffentlichte Microsoft eine Sammlung von kostenlosen Hilfsprogrammen unter dem Namen PowerToys, zu der auch das bekannte TweakUI gehörte. Für Windows 10 wurde nun ein Open-Source-Projekt ins Leben gerufen, das die PowerToys wiederbeleben soll. Gestartet war das Projekt mit den Tools FancyZones und Shortcut Guide. Mittlerweile sind noch File Explorer, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run und Martin Chrzan’s Color Picker hinzu gekommen.
Changelog:
For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.25 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.
Our goals for 0.25 release cycle was to focus on stability, accessibility, localization and quality of life improvements for both the development team and our end users. Our first end to end localization pass has been done. We know it isn’t perfect but we are in 17 languages now. If you find an issue, please file a localization bug.
Our [prioritized roadmap][roadmap] of features and utilities that the core team is focusing on.
Highlights from October 2020
General
- First pass on localization complete. 17 different languages. We know there will be some rough areas, please make us aware so we can correct them.
- Logging added into the installer
- Large sums of accessibility issues fixed.
- Less notifications for installing
- FxCop work is almost fully wrapped up
Color Picker
- Additional color style selections such as CYMK and HSL
FancyZones
- Multiple bugs fixed
- Better zone drawing improvements
Keyboard manager
- Fixed terminal input map failure
- Better app compat
- Multiple bug fixes
- Ability to directly disable keys/shortcuts
PowerToys Run
- expanded environment var searching such as %windr%
- multiple crash bug fixes
- Improvements on calculator plugin
- Directly able to override theming
- Windows will open to what shell you want
- Better action key support
-
=for direct calculator
-
?for direct file searching
-
.for direct for applications
-
//for direct URL
-
<for running processes
-
>for shell processes
Dev docs
- Added multiple developer related docs.
|Download:
|PowerToys
|Version:
|v0.25.0
|Dateigröße
|21,3 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|29.10.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|PowerToys (GitHub)