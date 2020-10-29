PowerToys v0.25.0

Erst­mals für Win­dows 95 ver­öf­fent­lich­te Micro­soft eine Samm­lung von kos­ten­lo­sen Hilfs­pro­gram­men unter dem Namen PowerT­oys, zu der auch das bekann­te Twea­kUI gehör­te. Für Win­dows 10 wur­de nun ein Open-Source-Pro­jekt ins Leben geru­fen, das die PowerT­oys wie­der­be­le­ben soll. Gestar­tet war das Pro­jekt mit den Tools Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de. Mitt­ler­wei­le sind noch File Explo­rer, Image Resi­zer, Key­board Mana­ger, Power­Re­na­me, PowerT­oys Run und Mar­tin Chrzan’s Color Picker hin­zu gekom­men.

Chan­ge­log:

For the ent­i­re com­mit histo­ry, plea­se look at the 0.25 release. Below are just a few of the bul­let items from this release.

Our goals for 0.25 release cycle was to focus on sta­bi­li­ty, acces­si­bi­li­ty, loca­liz­a­ti­on and qua­li­ty of life impro­ve­ments for both the deve­lo­p­ment team and our end users. Our first end to end loca­liz­a­ti­on pass has been done. We know it isn’t per­fect but we are in 17 lan­guages now. If you find an issue, plea­se file a loca­liz­a­ti­on bug.

Our [prio­ri­ti­zed roadmap][roadmap] of fea­tures and uti­li­ties that the core team is focu­sing on.

Highlights from October 2020

Gene­ral

First pass on loca­liz­a­ti­on com­ple­te. 17 dif­fe­rent lan­guages. We know the­re will be some rough are­as, plea­se make us awa­re so we can cor­rect them.

Log­ging added into the instal­ler

Lar­ge sums of acces­si­bi­li­ty issu­es fixed.

Less noti­fi­ca­ti­ons for instal­ling

FxCop work is almost ful­ly wrap­ped up

Color Picker

Addi­tio­nal color style selec­tions such as CYMK and HSL

Fan­cy­Zo­nes

Mul­ti­ple bugs fixed

Bet­ter zone drawing impro­ve­ments

Key­board mana­ger

Fixed ter­mi­nal input map fail­u­re

Bet­ter app compat

Mul­ti­ple bug fixes

Abi­li­ty to direct­ly dis­able keys/shortcuts

PowerT­oys Run

expan­ded envi­ron­ment var sear­ching such as %windr%

mul­ti­ple crash bug fixes

Impro­ve­ments on cal­cu­la­tor plugin

Direct­ly able to over­ri­de the­ming

Win­dows will open to what shell you want

Bet­ter action key sup­port = for direct cal­cu­la­tor ? for direct file sear­ching . for direct for app­li­ca­ti­ons // for direct URL < for run­ning pro­ces­ses > for shell pro­ces­ses



Dev docs