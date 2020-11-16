AMD stellt Instinct MI100 vor und will Nvidia damit angreifen

Mit der Instinct MI100 stellt AMD einen Gra­fik­be­schleu­ni­ger für das High Per­for­mance Com­pu­ting vor, der AMD nach eige­nen Aus­sa­gen an die Spit­ze in die­sem Bereich kata­pul­tie­ren soll. Neben den rei­nen Per­for­mance­ver­bes­se­run­gen soll dies auch durch einen Aus­bau des Soft­ware­öko­sys­tems erreicht wer­den. Dazu soll vor allem die neue Ver­si­on 4.0 der Rade­on Open Com­pu­te Plat­form (ROCm) beitragen.

Instinct MI100

Die AMD Instinct MI100-GPU — dem ein oder ande­rem viel­leicht bereits unter dem Code­na­men “Arc­turus” bekannt — basiert auf der neu­en AMD CDNA-Archi­tek­tur und soll laut AMD vor allem in Kom­bi­na­ti­on mit AMD EPYC-Pro­zes­so­ren der 2. Genera­ti­on eine neue Klas­se bei den Beschleu­ni­ger­kar­ten für HPC und AI dar­stel­len. Sie besteht aus 120 Com­pu­te Units und 7.680 Streamprozessoren.

Die Instinct MI100 bie­tet bis zu 11,5 TFlops bei FP64 und bis zu 46,1 TFLOPS bei FP32-Matrix für AI- und maschi­nel­les Ler­nen. Mit einer neu­en AMD Matrix Core genann­ten Tech­no­lo­gie soll die MI100 im Ver­gleich zu AMDs Beschleu­ni­gern der vor­he­ri­gen Genera­ti­on eine fast 7‑fache Stei­ge­rung der theo­re­ti­schen FP16-Spit­zen-Gleit­kom­ma-Leis­tung für KI-Trai­nings-Workloads erreichen.

Mit Bfloat16 (brain floa­ting point with 16 bits) wird nun auch ein neu­es Gleit­kom­ma­for­mat unter­stützt, wel­ches bereits bei Intel in Pro­zes­so­ren und FPGAs sowie bei NVI­DI­As A100 zum Ein­satz kommt und beson­ders für maschi­nel­les Ler­nen gebraucht wird.

Angriff auf Nvidias A100 ?

Laut AMD will man mit der neu­en Beschleu­ni­ger­kar­te Instinct MI100 Nvi­di­as Spit­zen­pro­dukt A100 in zahl­rei­chen Fäl­len über­tref­fen, in Berei­chen, in denen dies nicht mög­lich ist, will man aller­dings bei der Per­for­mance-per-Dol­lar Metrik vor­ne liegen.

Ob die­ser Angriff gelingt, wird sich erst in der Zukunft zei­gen. Aller­dings hat man bei AMD bereits zahl­rei­che Super­com­pu­ter ange­kün­digt, die auf eine Kom­bi­na­ti­on von AMD Instinct und Epyc — also Beschleu­ni­ger­kar­ten und Pro­zes­so­ren — set­zen. An der Spit­ze die Exas­cale­sys­te­me Fron­tier und El Capitan.

Unterstützung von den großen Serverherstellern

Zum Start prä­sen­tiert man dann auch die Unter­stüt­zung von Ser­ver­her­stel­lern wie Dell, Giga­byte, Hew­lett Packard Enter­pri­se (HPE) und Supermicro.

Dell

“Dell EMC PowerEdge ser­vers will sup­port the new AMD Instinct MI100, which will enab­le fas­ter insights from data. This would help our cus­to­mers achie­ve more robust and effi­ci­ent HPC and AI results rapidly,” said Ravi Pen­de­kan­ti, seni­or vice pre­si­dent, PowerEdge Ser­vers, Dell Tech­no­lo­gies. “AMD has been a valued part­ner in our sup­port for advan­cing inno­va­ti­on in the data cen­ter. The high-per­for­mance capa­bi­li­ties of AMD Instinct acce­le­ra­tors are a natu­ral fit for our PowerEdge ser­ver AI & HPC portfolio.”



Giga­byte

“We’re plea­sed to again work with AMD as a stra­te­gic part­ner offe­ring cus­to­mers ser­ver hard­ware for high per­for­mance com­pu­ting,” said Alan Chen, assi­stant vice pre­si­dent in NCBU, GIGABYTE. “AMD Instinct MI100 acce­le­ra­tors repre­sent the next level of high-per­for­mance com­pu­ting in the data cen­ter, brin­ging grea­ter con­nec­ti­vi­ty and data band­width for ener­gy rese­arch, mole­cu­lar dyna­mics, and deep lear­ning trai­ning. As a new acce­le­ra­tor in the GIGABYTE port­fo­lio, our cus­to­mers can look to bene­fit from impro­ved per­for­mance across a ran­ge of sci­en­ti­fic and indus­tri­al HPC workloads.”

Hew­lett Packard Enter­pri­se (HPE)

“Cus­to­mers use HPE Apol­lo sys­tems for pur­po­se-built capa­bi­li­ties and per­for­mance to tack­le a ran­ge of com­plex, data-inten­si­ve workloads across high-per­for­mance com­pu­ting (HPC), deep lear­ning and ana­ly­tics,” said Bill Man­nel, vice pre­si­dent and gene­ral mana­ger, HPC at HPE. “With the intro­duc­tion of the new HPE Apol­lo 6500 Gen10 Plus sys­tem, we are fur­ther advan­cing our port­fo­lio to impro­ve workload per­for­mance by sup­por­ting the new AMD Instinct MI100 acce­le­ra­tor, which enab­les grea­ter con­nec­ti­vi­ty and data pro­ces­sing, along­side the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ pro­ces­sor. We look for­ward to con­ti­nuing our col­la­bo­ra­ti­on with AMD to expand our offe­rings with its latest CPUs and accelerators.”

Super­mi­cro

“We’re exci­ted that AMD is making a big impact in high-per­for­mance com­pu­ting with AMD Instinct MI100 GPU acce­le­ra­tors,” said Vik Malya­la, seni­or vice pre­si­dent, field app­li­ca­ti­on engi­nee­ring and busi­ness deve­lo­p­ment, Super­mi­cro. “With the com­bi­na­ti­on of the com­pu­te power gai­ned with the new CDNA archi­tec­tu­re, along with the high memo­ry and GPU peer-to-peer band­width the MI100 brings, our cus­to­mers will get access to gre­at solu­ti­ons that will meet their acce­le­ra­ted com­pu­te requi­re­ments and cri­ti­cal enter­pri­se workloads. The AMD Instinct MI100 will be a gre­at addi­ti­on for our mul­ti-GPU ser­vers and our exten­si­ve port­fo­lio of high-per­for­mance sys­tems and ser­ver buil­ding block solutions.”