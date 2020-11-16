AMD stellt Instinct MI100 vor und will Nvidia damit angreifen

Mit der Instinct MI100 stellt AMD einen Grafikbeschleuniger für das High Performance Computing vor, der AMD nach eigenen Aussagen an die Spitze in diesem Bereich katapultieren soll. Neben den reinen Performanceverbesserungen soll dies auch durch einen Ausbau des Softwareökosystems erreicht werden. Dazu soll vor allem die neue Version 4.0 der Radeon Open Compute Platform (ROCm) beitragen.
Die AMD Instinct MI100-GPU — dem ein oder anderem vielleicht bereits unter dem Codenamen “Arcturus” bekannt — basiert auf der neuen AMD CDNA-Architektur und soll laut AMD vor allem in Kombination mit AMD EPYC-Prozessoren der 2. Generation eine neue Klasse bei den Beschleunigerkarten für HPC und AI darstellen. Sie besteht aus 120 Compute Units und 7.680 Streamprozessoren.
Die Instinct MI100 bietet bis zu 11,5 TFlops bei FP64 und bis zu 46,1 TFLOPS bei FP32-Matrix für AI- und maschinelles Lernen. Mit einer neuen AMD Matrix Core genannten Technologie soll die MI100 im Vergleich zu AMDs Beschleunigern der vorherigen Generation eine fast 7‑fache Steigerung der theoretischen FP16-Spitzen-Gleitkomma-Leistung für KI-Trainings-Workloads erreichen.
Mit Bfloat16 (brain floating point with 16 bits) wird nun auch ein neues Gleitkommaformat unterstützt, welches bereits bei Intel in Prozessoren und FPGAs sowie bei NVIDIAs A100 zum Einsatz kommt und besonders für maschinelles Lernen gebraucht wird.
Angriff auf Nvidias A100?
Laut AMD will man mit der neuen Beschleunigerkarte Instinct MI100 Nvidias Spitzenprodukt A100 in zahlreichen Fällen übertreffen, in Bereichen, in denen dies nicht möglich ist, will man allerdings bei der Performance-per-Dollar Metrik vorne liegen.
Ob dieser Angriff gelingt, wird sich erst in der Zukunft zeigen. Allerdings hat man bei AMD bereits zahlreiche Supercomputer angekündigt, die auf eine Kombination von AMD Instinct und Epyc — also Beschleunigerkarten und Prozessoren — setzen. An der Spitze die Exascalesysteme Frontier und El Capitan.
Unterstützung von den großen Serverherstellern
Zum Start präsentiert man dann auch die Unterstützung von Serverherstellern wie Dell, Gigabyte, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) und Supermicro.
Dell
“Dell EMC PowerEdge servers will support the new AMD Instinct MI100, which will enable faster insights from data. This would help our customers achieve more robust and efficient HPC and AI results rapidly,” said Ravi Pendekanti, senior vice president, PowerEdge Servers, Dell Technologies. “AMD has been a valued partner in our support for advancing innovation in the data center. The high-performance capabilities of AMD Instinct accelerators are a natural fit for our PowerEdge server AI & HPC portfolio.”
Gigabyte
“We’re pleased to again work with AMD as a strategic partner offering customers server hardware for high performance computing,” said Alan Chen, assistant vice president in NCBU, GIGABYTE. “AMD Instinct MI100 accelerators represent the next level of high-performance computing in the data center, bringing greater connectivity and data bandwidth for energy research, molecular dynamics, and deep learning training. As a new accelerator in the GIGABYTE portfolio, our customers can look to benefit from improved performance across a range of scientific and industrial HPC workloads.”
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
“Customers use HPE Apollo systems for purpose-built capabilities and performance to tackle a range of complex, data-intensive workloads across high-performance computing (HPC), deep learning and analytics,” said Bill Mannel, vice president and general manager, HPC at HPE. “With the introduction of the new HPE Apollo 6500 Gen10 Plus system, we are further advancing our portfolio to improve workload performance by supporting the new AMD Instinct MI100 accelerator, which enables greater connectivity and data processing, alongside the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processor. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with AMD to expand our offerings with its latest CPUs and accelerators.”
Supermicro
“We’re excited that AMD is making a big impact in high-performance computing with AMD Instinct MI100 GPU accelerators,” said Vik Malyala, senior vice president, field application engineering and business development, Supermicro. “With the combination of the compute power gained with the new CDNA architecture, along with the high memory and GPU peer-to-peer bandwidth the MI100 brings, our customers will get access to great solutions that will meet their accelerated compute requirements and critical enterprise workloads. The AMD Instinct MI100 will be a great addition for our multi-GPU servers and our extensive portfolio of high-performance systems and server building block solutions.”