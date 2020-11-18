AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.2

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.11.2 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wer­den die Rade­on RX 6800 Kar­ten, sowie das Spiel World of War­craft: Shadow­lands unter­stützt. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 sind außer­dem die Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik mit dem Trei­ber kom­pa­ti­bel, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen können.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.2 Highlights

Support For

Rade­on™ RX 6800 Series

6800 Series World of War­craft: Shadowlands

Added Vulkan® Support

VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate This exten­si­on pro­vi­des the abi­li­ty to chan­ge the shading rate per frag­ment. This exten­si­on allows for mul­ti­ple pixels to be shaded via a sin­gle frag­ment shader invo­ca­ti­on as oppo­sed to the nor­mal rate of one invo­ca­ti­on per pixel.



Fixed Issues

Enab­ling Record Desk­top and Instant Replay may cau­se hit­ching or stut­ter during full­screen video play­back on some sys­tem configurations.

Cus­tom fan set­tings may not retain after waking from sleep on Rade­on RX 500 seri­es gra­phics products.

500 seri­es gra­phics products. Gra­phi­cal glit­ching may occur on Rade­on RX 500 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts when at idle or at desk­top with mul­ti­ple high refresh rate Rade­on Free­Sync dis­plays connected.

500 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts when at idle or at desk­top with mul­ti­ple high refresh rate Rade­on Free­Sync dis­plays connected. Dis­ab­ling per­for­mance metrics over­lay while in game can some­ti­mes cau­se frame free­ze or stuttering.

Lower than expec­ted per­for­mance may be expe­ri­en­ced on Rade­on RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts in Xuan-Yuan Sword VII ™.

5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts in Xuan-Yuan Sword ™. Mou­se cor­rup­ti­on may be expe­ri­en­ced when chan­ging gra­phics opti­ons to Vul­kan® API in Serious Sam 4™.

in Serious Sam 4™. Cor­rup­ti­on may be visi­ble on some sur­faces in Far Cry™ Pri­mal on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics products.

Known Issues

Bright­ness fli­cke­ring may inter­mitt­ent­ly occur in some games when Rade­on Free­Sync is enab­led, and the game is set to use bor­der­less fullscreen.

Metro Exo­dus™, Shadow of the Tomb Rai­der™, Battle­field™ V, Call of Duty®: Modern War­fa­re and Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War may expe­ri­ence inter­mit­tent app­li­ca­ti­on cras­hes with Direc­tX® Ray­t­ra­cing enabled.

Aniso­tro­pic Fil­te­ring in Rade­on Soft­ware gra­phics set­tings is not taking effect in DirexctX®9 app­li­ca­ti­ons on RDNA gra­phics products.

gra­phics products. Cry­sis™ Remas­te­red may expe­ri­ence cor­rup­ti­on on cha­rac­ter models on Rade­on RX 6800 Seri­es gra­phics products.

6800 Seri­es gra­phics products. World of War­craft: Shadow­lands may fail to launch when DirectX®12 API is selec­ted on Windows®7 sys­tem configurations.

is selec­ted on Windows®7 sys­tem configurations. Some games may expe­ri­ence stut­te­ring when set to bor­der­less full­screen and an exten­ded dis­play is con­nec­ted run­ning the Net­flix™ win­dows store app­li­ca­ti­on on RDNA gra­phics products.

gra­phics products. Rade­on record­ing and strea­ming fea­tures may fail to enab­le on AMD Rade­on HD 7800 seri­es gra­phics products.

Rade­on 7800 seri­es gra­phics products. Screen space reflec­tions may appe­ar with fli­cke­ring cor­rup­ti­on in Battle­field™ V on RDNA gra­phics products.

gra­phics products. Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.

Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se to beco­me locked to 30. Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and the Per­for­mance Tuning tab incor­rect­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect reporting.

5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect reporting. Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry workaround.

Important Notes

AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.11.2 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the following: