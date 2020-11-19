AIDA64 Version 6.30.5511 beta

Das bekannte Tool AIDA64, der Nachfolger von Everest, ist in einer neuen Beta-Version erschienen. Für die Systemanalyse zeigt es viele Informationen rund um Hard- und Software an, zum Beispiel auch die AGESA-Versionen des Mainboard-BIOS. Die Shareware bietet eine Testzeit von 30 Tagen an.
Changelog:
Version: 6.30.5511 beta (Nov 18, 2020)
Release notes:
- Display / Windows Video / DCH driver detection
- Preferences / HW Monitoring / SensorPanel / Reset Position button
- Hardware Monitoring / new items: Ext1, Ext2, Ext3 temperatures
- Hardware Monitoring / new items: T_Sensor, T_Sensor1, T_Sensor2, T_Sensor3 temperatures
- Hardware Monitoring / new items: GPU3 fan, GPU3 fan duty cycle
- sensor support for EVGA iCX3
- sensor support for Dell SMI of Vostro 3591
- motherboard specific sensor info for Asus A78M‑A
- motherboard specific sensor info for Gigabyte C246 Series
- motherboard specific sensor info for MSI MS-7C87, MS-B171
- identification of AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series (aka Grey Hawk)
- Intel Processor Number detection for Xeon E5-2678 v3
- GPU information for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (GA104)
- GPU information for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (GA104)
- GPU information for nVIDIA RTX A6000 (GA102GL)
- fixed: OSD Panel / getting always on top back only once in 5 seconds
- fixed: SensorPanel / getting always on top back only once in 5 seconds
- fixed: Storage / Logical Drives / details for A: and B: drives when they’re not removable drives
- fixed: GPU clock flickering when the GPU is asleep on nVIDIA Ampere
- fixed: motherboard specific sensor info for ASRock B550 Taichi
- fixed: motherboard specific sensor info for Asus ROG Strix B550‑A, ROG Strix B550‑F
- fixed: motherboard specific sensor info for Asus TUF Gaming Z490-Plus
