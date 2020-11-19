AIDA64 Version 6.30.5511 beta

Das bekann­te Tool AIDA64, der Nach­fol­ger von Ever­est, ist in einer neu­en Beta-Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Für die Sys­tem­ana­ly­se zeigt es vie­le Infor­ma­tio­nen rund um Hard- und Soft­ware an, zum Bei­spiel auch die AGE­SA-Ver­sio­nen des Main­board-BIOS. Die Share­ware bie­tet eine Test­zeit von 30 Tagen an.

Chan­ge­log:

Ver­si­on: 6.30.5511 beta (Nov 18, 2020)

Release notes:

  • Dis­play / Win­dows Video / DCH dri­ver detection
  • Pre­fe­ren­ces / HW Moni­to­ring / Sen­sor­Pa­nel / Reset Posi­ti­on button
  • Hard­ware Moni­to­ring / new items: Ext1, Ext2, Ext3 temperatures
  • Hard­ware Moni­to­ring / new items: T_Sensor, T_Sensor1, T_Sensor2, T_Sensor3 temperatures
  • Hard­ware Moni­to­ring / new items: GPU3 fan, GPU3 fan duty cycle
  • sen­sor sup­port for EVGA iCX3
  • sen­sor sup­port for Dell SMI of Vos­tro 3591
  • mother­board spe­ci­fic sen­sor info for Asus A78M‑A
  • mother­board spe­ci­fic sen­sor info for Giga­byte C246 Series
  • mother­board spe­ci­fic sen­sor info for MSI MS-7C87, MS-B171
  • iden­ti­fi­ca­ti­on of AMD Ryzen Embed­ded V2000 Seri­es (aka Grey Hawk)
  • Intel Pro­ces­sor Num­ber detec­tion for Xeon E5-2678 v3
  • GPU infor­ma­ti­on for nVI­DIA GeFor­ce RTX 3060 Ti (GA104)
  • GPU infor­ma­ti­on for nVI­DIA GeFor­ce RTX 3070 Ti (GA104)
  • GPU infor­ma­ti­on for nVI­DIA RTX A6000 (GA102GL)
  • fixed: OSD Panel / get­ting always on top back only once in 5 seconds
  • fixed: Sen­sor­Pa­nel / get­ting always on top back only once in 5 seconds
  • fixed: Sto­rage / Logi­cal Dri­ves / details for A: and B: dri­ves when they’­re not remova­ble drives
  • fixed: GPU clock fli­cke­ring when the GPU is asleep on nVI­DIA Ampere
  • fixed: mother­board spe­ci­fic sen­sor info for ASRock B550 Taichi
  • fixed: mother­board spe­ci­fic sen­sor info for Asus ROG Strix B550‑A, ROG Strix B550‑F
  • fixed: mother­board spe­ci­fic sen­sor info for Asus TUF Gaming Z490-Plus

 

Download Locations

 

 

Down­load: AIDA64
Ver­si­on: 6.30.5511 beta
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 19.11.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Share­ware
Web­sei­te Final­Wire AIDA64

