Rufus 3.13

Mit dem Open-Source Programm Rufus kann man USB-Speichermedien schnell und einfach formatieren und bootfähig machen. Man kann damit zum Beispiel USB-Installationsmedien aus bootfähigen ISOs erstellen (Windows, Linux, UEFI, usw.) oder ein anderes Betriebssystem nutzen oder einen Bootstick erstellen und damit an einem System arbeiten, auf dem kein Betriebssystem installiert ist.
Changelog:
- Add a cheat mode (Alt-M) to accept disk images without a Boot Marker
- Add marquee operation progress to the taskbar icon
- Add zeroing/image writing progress to the log
- Switch to using
0x55and
0xAAinstead of
0x00and
0xFFfor low pass badblock check
- Switch to using fake/manufacturer units when computing the default label
- Fix overnumerous write retries on error when writing a disk image
- Work around Windows’ abysmal handling of removable drives that contain an ESP [#1637]
- Improve mounting/unmounting of volumes [#1640]
- Update UEFI:NTFS file system drivers to version 1.7
- Other internal fixes and improvements (VDS, error reporting, etc.)
|Download:
|Rufus (GitHub)
|Version:
|3.13
|Dateigröße
|1,1 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|20.11.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|ab Windows 7
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite