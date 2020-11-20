Process Lasso v9.8.7.18

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 verfügbar.

 

Win­dows has a par­ti­cu­lar­ly bad pro­blem dealing with threads that deci­de they want to con­su­me every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A sin­gle CPU bound thread run­ning at Nor­mal prio­ri­ty can bring an ent­i­re sin­gle-CPU sys­tem to a stall, as demons­tra­ted by our gra­phi­cal pro­of of con­cept below. Yes, it is true – belie­ve it or not! It is this worst case sce­n­a­rio that Pro­cess Las­so was ori­gi­nal­ly writ­ten to address. By tem­pora­ri­ly lowe­ring the prio­ri­ty of the offen­ding pro­cess, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”

Changelog:

v9.8.7.18 – Nov 20 2020

  • GUI: Impro­ve per­for­mance of filters
  • Install: Speed Gover­nor ser­vice installation
  • Assor­ted fixes and enhancements
(15) InstallHelper: Speed Governor service installation
(15) InstallHelper: Don't clear named config profile when InstallHelper run with GaaS (an old restriction)
(11) GUI: Expand a caption control width in SmartTrim dialog (for Russian)
(11) GUI: Adjust warning shown when Real-Time priority class is used
(9) GUI: Add registry setting to increase refresh interval for CPU core utilization graphs by a percent over GUI refresh rate (default: 25%)
(5) GUI: Fix customized GUI refresh rate isn't adopted after switching named config profiles
(5) GUI: Improve behavior when config profile switched from named to unnamed (default)
(5) ProductOptions: Add support for explicit use of WOW64 virtualized keys
(5) Installer: Store Install_Dir in HKLM hive along with HKCU, both 32-bit and 64-bit virtualized
(3) GUI: Fix to CPU core graphs after use of 'Refresh interval (GUI) / Paused'
(3) GUI: Disable menu item 'Refresh interval (governor) / Other'
(3) GUI: Improve GUI behavior when paused
(3) GUI: Adjust profile change event signalling check
(1) GUI: Improve behavior and performance of processes and log filters
(1) LogViewer: Improve behavior and performance of filter

 

 

Down­load: Pro­cess Lasso
Ver­si­on: v9.8.7.18
Datei­grö­ße 2,35 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 20.11.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
Lizenz: Free­ware, Pro Ver­si­on kostenpflichtig
Web­sei­te bit­s­um
Down­loads
älte­re Betriebssysteme:

 

 

