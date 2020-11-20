Process Lasso v9.8.7.18

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
“Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”
Changelog:
v9.8.7.18 – Nov 20 2020
- GUI: Improve performance of filters
- Install: Speed Governor service installation
- Assorted fixes and enhancements(15) InstallHelper: Speed Governor service installation (15) InstallHelper: Don't clear named config profile when InstallHelper run with GaaS (an old restriction) (11) GUI: Expand a caption control width in SmartTrim dialog (for Russian) (11) GUI: Adjust warning shown when Real-Time priority class is used (9) GUI: Add registry setting to increase refresh interval for CPU core utilization graphs by a percent over GUI refresh rate (default: 25%) (5) GUI: Fix customized GUI refresh rate isn't adopted after switching named config profiles (5) GUI: Improve behavior when config profile switched from named to unnamed (default) (5) ProductOptions: Add support for explicit use of WOW64 virtualized keys (5) Installer: Store Install_Dir in HKLM hive along with HKCU, both 32-bit and 64-bit virtualized (3) GUI: Fix to CPU core graphs after use of 'Refresh interval (GUI) / Paused' (3) GUI: Disable menu item 'Refresh interval (governor) / Other' (3) GUI: Improve GUI behavior when paused (3) GUI: Adjust profile change event signalling check (1) GUI: Improve behavior and performance of processes and log filters (1) LogViewer: Improve behavior and performance of filter
|Download:
|Process Lasso
|Version:
|v9.8.7.18
|Dateigröße
|2,35 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|20.11.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
|Lizenz:
|Freeware, Pro Version kostenpflichtig
|Webseite
|bitsum
|Downloads
ältere Betriebssysteme: