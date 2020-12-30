PowerToys v0.29.0

Verfasst vonpipin

Erst­mals für Win­dows 95 ver­öf­fent­lich­te Micro­soft eine Samm­lung von kos­ten­lo­sen Hilfs­pro­gram­men unter dem Namen PowerT­oys, zu der auch das bekann­te Twea­kUI gehör­te. Für Win­dows 10 wur­de nun ein Open-Source-Pro­jekt ins Leben geru­fen, das die PowerT­oys wie­der­be­le­ben soll. Gestar­tet war das Pro­jekt mit den Tools Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de. Mitt­ler­wei­le sind noch File Explo­rer, Image Resi­zer, Key­board Mana­ger, Power­Re­na­me, PowerT­oys Run, Mar­tin Chrzan’s Color Picker und Video Con­fe­rence Mute hin­zu gekommen.

PowerT­oys v0.11.0 — Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Guide

Chan­ge­log:

Release Notes

Gene­ral

  • Bug report tool and impro­ved logging.
  • Various loca­liz­a­ti­on improvements.
  • Code­QL added. Trig­ge­red via a cron timer twice a day.
  • How to use” docs moved to https://docs.microsoft.com/windows/powertoys/
    • This will allow the com­mu­ni­ty to do direct PRs against tho­se documents

ARM64 Pro­gress

  • .NET Core upgrade for code bases the PowerT­oys team con­trols is com­ple­te. We still have two exter­nal depen­den­ci­es that are .NET Frame­work that need to be updated.

Color Picker

  • Gene­ral bug fixes
  • Added abi­li­ty to pro­vi­de the name of the color at pari­ty with Office and WinUI Color Picker.

Fan­cy­Zo­nes

  • Allows to use Win­dows Snap on desk­tops that don’t have a lay­out app­lied and for apps that are in the exclu­ded list.
  • Bug fixes

PowerT­oys Run

  • Impro­ved performance
  • PT Run now sup­ports accen­ted characters.

Instal­ler

  • Opti­on to extract the MSI from the .exe for enter­pri­se sce­n­a­ri­os and more opti­ons to do unat­ten­ded installations.
  • Remo­ved toast noti­fi­ca­ti­ons during installation.

 

 

 

Down­load: PowerT­oys
Ver­si­on: v0.29.0
Datei­grö­ße 18,3 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 29.12.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te PowerT­oys (Git­Hub)

 

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen