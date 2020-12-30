PowerToys v0.29.0

Erstmals für Windows 95 veröffentlichte Microsoft eine Sammlung von kostenlosen Hilfsprogrammen unter dem Namen PowerToys, zu der auch das bekannte TweakUI gehörte. Für Windows 10 wurde nun ein Open-Source-Projekt ins Leben gerufen, das die PowerToys wiederbeleben soll. Gestartet war das Projekt mit den Tools FancyZones und Shortcut Guide. Mittlerweile sind noch File Explorer, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Martin Chrzan’s Color Picker und Video Conference Mute hinzu gekommen.
Changelog:
General
- Bug report tool and improved logging.
- Various localization improvements.
- CodeQL added. Triggered via a cron timer twice a day.
- “How to use” docs moved to https://docs.microsoft.com/windows/powertoys/
- This will allow the community to do direct PRs against those documents
ARM64 Progress
- .NET Core upgrade for code bases the PowerToys team controls is complete. We still have two external dependencies that are .NET Framework that need to be updated.
Color Picker
- General bug fixes
- Added ability to provide the name of the color at parity with Office and WinUI Color Picker.
FancyZones
- Allows to use Windows Snap on desktops that don’t have a layout applied and for apps that are in the excluded list.
- Bug fixes
PowerToys Run
- Improved performance
- PT Run now supports accented characters.
Installer
- Option to extract the MSI from the .exe for enterprise scenarios and more options to do unattended installations.
- Removed toast notifications during installation.
|Download:
|PowerToys
|Version:
|v0.29.0
|Dateigröße
|18,3 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|29.12.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|PowerToys (GitHub)