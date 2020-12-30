Process Lasso v9.8.8 beta

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 verfügbar.

9.8.8 beta: (31) GUI: [beta2beta] Revert some menu text changes (29) Core: [beta2beta] Adjustment to "Strip unavailable CPUs from CPU affinity prior to their application to handle system config change to CPU count" (27) Core: Strip unavailable CPUs from CPU affinity prior to their application to handle system config change to CPU count (23) GUI: Minor menu caption changes (19) Core: Add periodic process sampling function (emits to CSV) (19) GUI: Add new menu item 'Options / Log / Configure sampling ...' to open sampling configuration dialog (19) Core: For process creation log events, remove 'UNKNOWN PARENT' text when parent doesn't or isn't applicable (now empty string) (17) Core: Add registry setting for max CSV log file size before rotate (HKLM\Software\ProcessLasso\MaxCSVLogFileSize) (17) Core: Add registry setting for max log file size before rotate (HKLM\Software\ProcessLasso\MaxLogFileSize) (17) Core: Add rotation capability to optional side-by-side emitted CSV of log (17) Core: Tweak default log file size limit (17) GUI: Update several languages (15) GUI: Integrate more languages to Crowdin (11) GUI: Remove CPU use bar graph from Active Processes listview (11) GUI: Adjust default column ordering of Active Processes listview (7) Localization: Integration with Crowdin (translation platform) (5) Core: Enforce SmartTrim exclusions when only basename given (5) GUI: When when adding SmartTrim exclusion by context menu use basename if no pathname available (5) GUI: Check 'Induce Performance Mode' context menu item when appropriate even if no pathname available (5) GUI: Add menu item for direct access to SmartTrim exclusions (3) GUI: Add code to enable asynchronous listview updates (1) GUI: Further increase multi-threadedness of display updates (1) GUI: On config save error, show error message and offer to elevate