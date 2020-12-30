Process Lasso v9.8.8 beta

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
“Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”
Changelog:
9.8.8 beta: (31) GUI: [beta2beta] Revert some menu text changes (29) Core: [beta2beta] Adjustment to "Strip unavailable CPUs from CPU affinity prior to their application to handle system config change to CPU count" (27) Core: Strip unavailable CPUs from CPU affinity prior to their application to handle system config change to CPU count (23) GUI: Minor menu caption changes (19) Core: Add periodic process sampling function (emits to CSV) (19) GUI: Add new menu item 'Options / Log / Configure sampling ...' to open sampling configuration dialog (19) Core: For process creation log events, remove 'UNKNOWN PARENT' text when parent doesn't or isn't applicable (now empty string) (17) Core: Add registry setting for max CSV log file size before rotate (HKLM\Software\ProcessLasso\MaxCSVLogFileSize) (17) Core: Add registry setting for max log file size before rotate (HKLM\Software\ProcessLasso\MaxLogFileSize) (17) Core: Add rotation capability to optional side-by-side emitted CSV of log (17) Core: Tweak default log file size limit (17) GUI: Update several languages (15) GUI: Integrate more languages to Crowdin (11) GUI: Remove CPU use bar graph from Active Processes listview (11) GUI: Adjust default column ordering of Active Processes listview (7) Localization: Integration with Crowdin (translation platform) (5) Core: Enforce SmartTrim exclusions when only basename given (5) GUI: When when adding SmartTrim exclusion by context menu use basename if no pathname available (5) GUI: Check 'Induce Performance Mode' context menu item when appropriate even if no pathname available (5) GUI: Add menu item for direct access to SmartTrim exclusions (3) GUI: Add code to enable asynchronous listview updates (1) GUI: Further increase multi-threadedness of display updates (1) GUI: On config save error, show error message and offer to elevate
|Download:
|Process Lasso
|Version:
|v9.8.8
|Dateigröße
|2,35 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|28.12.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
|Lizenz:
|Freeware, Pro Version kostenpflichtig
|Webseite
|bitsum
|Downloads
ältere Betriebssysteme: