Process Lasso v9.8.8 beta

Verfasst vonpipin

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 verfügbar.

 

Win­dows has a par­ti­cu­lar­ly bad pro­blem dealing with threads that deci­de they want to con­su­me every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A sin­gle CPU bound thread run­ning at Nor­mal prio­ri­ty can bring an ent­i­re sin­gle-CPU sys­tem to a stall, as demons­tra­ted by our gra­phi­cal pro­of of con­cept below. Yes, it is true – belie­ve it or not! It is this worst case sce­n­a­rio that Pro­cess Las­so was ori­gi­nal­ly writ­ten to address. By tem­pora­ri­ly lowe­ring the prio­ri­ty of the offen­ding pro­cess, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”

Changelog:

9.8.8 beta:

(31) GUI: [beta2beta] Revert some menu text changes
(29) Core: [beta2beta] Adjustment to "Strip unavailable CPUs from CPU affinity prior to their application to handle system config change to CPU count"
(27) Core: Strip unavailable CPUs from CPU affinity prior to their application to handle system config change to CPU count
(23) GUI: Minor menu caption changes
(19) Core: Add periodic process sampling function (emits to CSV)
(19) GUI: Add new menu item 'Options / Log / Configure sampling ...' to open sampling configuration dialog
(19) Core: For process creation log events, remove 'UNKNOWN PARENT' text when parent doesn't or isn't applicable (now empty string)
(17) Core: Add registry setting for max CSV log file size before rotate (HKLM\Software\ProcessLasso\MaxCSVLogFileSize)
(17) Core: Add registry setting for max log file size before rotate (HKLM\Software\ProcessLasso\MaxLogFileSize)
(17) Core: Add rotation capability to optional side-by-side emitted CSV of log
(17) Core: Tweak default log file size limit
(17) GUI: Update several languages
(15) GUI: Integrate more languages to Crowdin
(11) GUI: Remove CPU use bar graph from Active Processes listview
(11) GUI: Adjust default column ordering of Active Processes listview
(7) Localization: Integration with Crowdin (translation platform)
(5) Core: Enforce SmartTrim exclusions when only basename given
(5) GUI: When when adding SmartTrim exclusion by context menu use basename if no pathname available
(5) GUI: Check 'Induce Performance Mode' context menu item when appropriate even if no pathname available
(5) GUI: Add menu item for direct access to SmartTrim exclusions
(3) GUI: Add code to enable asynchronous listview updates
(1) GUI: Further increase multi-threadedness of display updates
(1) GUI: On config save error, show error message and offer to elevate

 

 

Down­load: Pro­cess Lasso
Ver­si­on: v9.8.8
Datei­grö­ße 2,35 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 28.12.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
Lizenz: Free­ware, Pro Ver­si­on kostenpflichtig
Web­sei­te bit­s­um
Down­loads
älte­re Betriebssysteme:

 

 

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen