ZenTimings 1.2.2

ZenTimings ist ein kleines Tool, welches alle wichtigen Speicher-Timings , Spannungen, Infinity Fabric- und Speichercontrollertakte für Systeme mit einem AMD Ryzen Prozessor anzeigt und das .NET Framework von Microsoft benötigt (Version 4.0 oder neuer).
Changelog:
v1.2.2 Jan 3 2021
- Add PHYWRD, PHYWRL, PHYRDL and PowerDown readings.
- Add DRAM and VTT readings (static) from BIOS on some motherboards (MSI and Gigabyte).
- Add support for both SMU version number variants to fix Picasso voltage readings on some systems.
- Add support for Dali APUs (https://en.wikichip.org/wiki/amd/cores/dali).
- Optimized startup, progress is reported in the splash screen.
- Save settings in the same directory of the app for better portability and upgrade.
- Small UI adjustments and fixes.
- Old legacy version is now EOL. Replaced by new version with stripped themes support.
- Remove hover state of camera icon.
- Attempt to filter incorrect VSOC values reported by SVI2 TFN plane.
- Better error reporting.
- Fix installed DRAM modules slot labels.
- Fix power table reading on 32bit OS.
- Fix occasional problem with reading power table on first load after boot.
|Download:
|ZenTimings
|Version:
|1.2.2
|Dateigröße
|0,442 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|03.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite