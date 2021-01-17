System Information Viewer Version 5.55

System Information Viewer (SIV) ist ein kostenloses Windows-Tool zur Anzeige vieler nützlicher Informationen des eigenen PC-Systems. Mit Windows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7, Vista, XP und NT 4 sowie Windows Me, 98 und 95 werden zahlreiche, auch ältere Windows-Versionen unterstützt.
Changelog:
- Added Windows 10 21H1 Build 20279 + 22H1 Build 21292 support. Enabled operation of [ACPI Eval], etc..
- Added [GPU VBIOS Status] which allows to VBIOS to be saved to a file and reports the NVidia GPU Status.
- Enhanced the PCIe speed reported on the initial screen to change colour as the PCIe speed changes.
- Enhanced [Wi-Fi] to report the current RX + TX speeds in Mbps.
- Added support for the AMD A8-6000 (Beema) series APUs and HP 22CD (HP 15 Notebook) fan speed reporting.
- Added ASUS TUSL2 + Cyrix GXm-Cx5520 + HP NetServer E 800 motherboard support
Hinweis: Sollten die Downloadmirrors noch nicht aktualisiert sein, kann man das Update-File auch über den Menüpunkt OK/Latest Releases beziehen.
|Download:
|System Information Viewer (TechSpot)
|Version:
|5.55
|Dateigröße
|13,67 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|14.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite