System Information Viewer Version 5.55

Verfasst vonpipin

Sys­tem Infor­ma­ti­on View­er (SIV) ist ein kos­ten­lo­ses Win­dows-Tool zur Anzei­ge vie­ler nütz­li­cher Infor­ma­tio­nen des eige­nen PC-Sys­tems. Mit Win­dows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7, Vis­ta, XP und NT 4 sowie Win­dows Me, 98 und 95 wer­den zahl­rei­che, auch älte­re Win­dows-Ver­sio­nen unterstützt.

Chan­ge­log:

  • Added Win­dows 10 21H1 Build 20279 + 22H1 Build 21292 sup­port. Enab­led ope­ra­ti­on of [ACPI Eval], etc..
  • Added [GPU VBIOS Sta­tus] which allows to VBIOS to be saved to a file and reports the NVi­dia GPU Status.
  • Enhan­ced the PCIe speed repor­ted on the initi­al screen to chan­ge colour as the PCIe speed changes.
  • Enhan­ced [Wi-Fi] to report the cur­rent RX + TX speeds in Mbps.
  • Added sup­port for the AMD A8-6000 (Bee­ma) seri­es APUs and HP 22CD (HP 15 Note­book) fan speed reporting.
  • Added ASUS TUSL2 + Cyrix GXm-Cx5520 + HP Net­Ser­ver E 800 mother­board support

Hin­weis: Soll­ten die Down­load­mir­rors noch nicht aktua­li­siert sein, kann man das Update-File auch über den Menü­punkt OK/Latest Relea­ses beziehen.

 

Down­load: Sys­tem Infor­ma­ti­on View­er (Tech­S­pot)
Ver­si­on: 5.55
Datei­grö­ße 13,67 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 14.01.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
