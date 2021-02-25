Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 461.72 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Zum Start der RXT 3060 der pas­sen­de Trei­ber der Mining auf 50 Pro­zent ein­brem­sen soll und erst­mals eBAR für eine Nvi­dia­gra­fik­kar­te ermöglicht.

Release Notes 461.72 (PDF)

Chan­ge­log:

Game Rea­dy Dri­ver Updates

Game Rea­dy Dri­vers pro­vi­de the best pos­si­ble gaming expe­ri­ence for all major new relea­ses, inclu­ding Vir­tu­al Rea­li­ty games. Pri­or to a new tit­le laun­ching, our dri­ver team is working up until the last minu­te to ensu­re every per­for­mance tweak and bug fix is inclu­ded for the best game­play on day-one.

Game Rea­dy for Outri­ders Demo

This new Game Rea­dy Dri­ver pro­vi­des sup­port for the Outri­ders demo, NVIDIA DLSS in Nioh 2 — The Com­ple­te Edi­ti­on and Mount & Bla­de II: Ban­ner­lord, and NVIDIA Reflex in Rain­bow Six Siege.

Gaming Tech­no­lo­gy

Inclu­des sup­port for GeFor­ce RTX 3060 GPU.

Learn more in our Game Rea­dy Dri­ver article

New Fea­tures and Other Changes

Added sup­port for the fol­lowing GPUs.

• NVIDIA GeFor­ce RTX 3060

• NVIDIA CMP 40HX

• NVIDIA CMP 30HX