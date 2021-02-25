Sysinternals Suite Februar 2021

Die “Sysinternals Suite” ist eine Sammlung kostenfreier und nützlicher Windows-Utilites, die von Microsoft angeboten werden. Zu den Programmen gehören Dateisystem‑, Netzwerk‑, Sicherheits- und Diagnose-Werkzeuge.
Die Suite besteht dabei aus den folgenden Programmen, die auch einzeln als Download erhältlich sind: AccessChk, AccessEnum, AdExplorer, AdInsight, AdRestore, Autologon, Autoruns, BgInfo, BlueScreen, CacheSet, ClockRes, Contig, Coreinfo, Ctrl2Cap, DebugView,Desktops, Disk2vhd, DiskExt, DiskMon, DiskView, Disk Usage (DU), EFSDump, FindLinks, Handle, Hex2dec, Junction, LDMDump, ListDLLs, LiveKd, LoadOrder, LogonSessions, MoveFile, NotMyFault, NTFSInfo, PageDefrag, PendMoves, PipeList, PortMon, ProcDump, Process Explorer, Process Monitor, PsExec, PsFile, PsGetSid, PsInfo, PsKill, PsList, PsLoggedOn, PsLogList, PsPasswd, PsPing, PsService, PsShutdown, PsSuspend, PsTools, RAMMap, RegDelNull, RegHide, RegJump, Registry Usage (RU), SDelete, ShareEnum, ShellRunas, Sigcheck, Streams, Strings, Sync, Sysmon, TCPView, VMMap, VolumeID, WhoIs, WinObj und ZoomIt.
Changelog:
What’s New (February 22, 2021)
- WinObj v3.0
This major update to WinObj adds dynamic updates, quick search, full search, properties for more object types, as well as performance improvements. It’s also the first Sysinternals tool to feature a dark theme.
- Coreinfo v3.52
This update to CoreInfo adds reporting for CET (shadow stack) support.
|Download:
|Sysinternals Suite
|Version:
|Februar 2021
|Dateigröße
|38,1 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|22.02.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, ARM64
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Sysinternals Suite