AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.2.3 für Ryzen 5000U Mobile

Nachdem AMD eigentlich seit der Version 19.2.3 die Mobilprozessoren mit integrierter Vega-Grafik mit den Treibern der Radeon Software Adrenalin unterstützt, hat man nun einen Treiber speziell für die Ryzen 5000 Mobile Prozessoren (“Cezanne” bzw. “Lucienne”) der U‑Serie herausgebracht.
Support For
- Laptops utilizing AMD RyzenTM Mobile 5000 Series processors.
Important Notes
- AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition can be found here.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.2.3 installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.2.3 Driver Version 20.45.35.03 (Windows Driver Store Version 27.20.14535.3005).
Radeon Product Compatibility
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition for Ryzen Mobile 5000 Series Processors is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products.
AMD Processors with Radeon Graphics Product Compatibility
Important Note for Laptop and All-In-One (AIO) PCs
AMD recommends OEM-provided drivers which are customized and validated for their system-specific features and optimizations.
If you experience issues using the Radeon™ Software Adrenalin Edition driver package downloaded from AMD.com, please install the OEM-provided drivers for full support and compatibility.
AMD Ryzen™ 3 5400U with AMD Radeon™ Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600U with AMD Radeon™ Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U with AMD Radeon™ Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 3 5300U with AMD Radeon™ Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500U with AMD Radeon™ Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700U with AMD Radeon™ Graphics
Compatible Operating Systems
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition for Ryzen Mobile 5000 Series Processors is designed to support the following Microsoft® Windows® platforms. Operating System support may vary depending on your specific AMD Radeon product..
- Windows® 10 64-bit version
|Download:
|Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020
|Version:
|21.2.3
|Dateigröße
|Windows 10: 457,55 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|25.02.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|proprietär
|Webseite