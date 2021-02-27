AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.2.3 für Ryzen 5000U Mobile

Nach­dem AMD eigent­lich seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 die Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik mit den Trei­bern der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin unter­stützt, hat man nun einen Trei­ber spe­zi­ell für die Ryzen 5000 Mobi­le Pro­zes­so­ren (“Cezan­ne” bzw. “Luci­en­ne”) der U‑Serie herausgebracht.

Support For

Lap­tops uti­li­zing AMD Ryzen TM Mobi­le 5000 Seri­es processors.

Important Notes

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 21.2.3 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the following:

Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 21.2.3 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 20.45.35.03 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 27.20.14535.3005).

Radeon Product Compatibility

Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on for Ryzen Mobi­le 5000 Seri­es Pro­ces­sors is com­pa­ti­ble with the fol­lowing AMD Rade­on products.

AMD Processors with Radeon Graphics Product Compatibility

Important Note for Lap­top and All-In-One (AIO) PCs

AMD recom­mends OEM-pro­vi­ded dri­vers which are cus­to­mi­zed and vali­da­ted for their sys­tem-spe­ci­fic fea­tures and optimizations.

If you expe­ri­ence issu­es using the Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin Edi­ti­on dri­ver packa­ge down­loa­ded from AMD.com, plea­se install the OEM-pro­vi­ded dri­vers for full sup­port and compatibility.

AMD Ryzen™ 3 5400U with AMD Rade­on™ Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600U with AMD Rade­on™ Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U with AMD Rade­on™ Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 3 5300U with AMD Rade­on™ Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500U with AMD Rade­on™ Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700U with AMD Rade­on™ Graphics

Compatible Operating Systems

Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on for Ryzen Mobi­le 5000 Seri­es Pro­ces­sors is desi­gned to sup­port the fol­lowing Micro­soft® Win­dows® plat­forms. Ope­ra­ting Sys­tem sup­port may vary depen­ding on your spe­ci­fic AMD Rade­on product..