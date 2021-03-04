PowerToys v0.33.1

Erstmals für Windows 95 veröffentlichte Microsoft eine Sammlung von kostenlosen Hilfsprogrammen unter dem Namen PowerToys, zu der auch das bekannte TweakUI gehörte. Für Windows 10 wurde nun ein Open-Source-Projekt ins Leben gerufen, das die PowerToys wiederbeleben soll. Gestartet war das Projekt mit den Tools FancyZones und Shortcut Guide. Mittlerweile sind noch File Explorer, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Martin Chrzan’s Color Picker und Video Conference Mute hinzu gekommen.
Changelog:
Where is the Video Conference utility?
We’ll be doing a 0.34 experimental release week of March 8th. We feel we are near ready to add in Video Conference mute into the stable release pending feedback from the pending 0.34 experimental release.
Installer hash
33D9A55E5D133EC521669FA05473A3B3F04F06B786016A36E92ADC83002502E1
Highlights from v0.33 Stable/0.34 Experimental
General
- Updated overview links to be language agnostic to the docs site.
- ‘First time load’ experience. The hope is a quick, light way to learn about basic functionality. We have some more work to do and want to also use the same framework for teaching about updates as well.
- Localization corrections
FancyZones
- Adjusted editor UX based on feedback. Thanks @niels9001!
- New options to change zone activation algorithm.
File Explorer
- Improved how SVG images are previewed in the preview pane, thanks@Drakula44!
- @Aaron-Junker has created a proof of concept for using Monaco editor for previewing dev files. This will enable over 125+ file types.
PowerToys Run
- Plugin Manager now is in settings. You can directly turn on / off, include items in general search, and change the action key! Thanks @htcfreek for the great feedback!
- Improved support for additional window managers by abstracting out shell process calls. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
- Fix for PT Run registering the hotkey on non-supported OS versions.
-
~will now act as the user home directory in Folder plugin. Thanks @davidegiacometti
- Service plugin has adjusted status messages
Video Conference Mute (Experimental)
- Adjust video muting to leverage DirectShow.
- Goal is to have 0.34 experimental release week of March 8th.
Settings
- When restarting as admin, the settings now will reopen. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
ARM64 Progress
- Investigation on how we’ll accomplish Settings with the XAML Island and WPF app.
|Download:
|PowerToys
|Version:
|v0.33.1
|Dateigröße
|35 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|04.03.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|PowerToys (GitHub)