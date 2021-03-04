PowerToys v0.33.1

Erst­mals für Win­dows 95 ver­öf­fent­lich­te Micro­soft eine Samm­lung von kos­ten­lo­sen Hilfs­pro­gram­men unter dem Namen PowerT­oys, zu der auch das bekann­te Twea­kUI gehör­te. Für Win­dows 10 wur­de nun ein Open-Source-Pro­jekt ins Leben geru­fen, das die PowerT­oys wie­der­be­le­ben soll. Gestar­tet war das Pro­jekt mit den Tools Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de. Mitt­ler­wei­le sind noch File Explo­rer, Image Resi­zer, Key­board Mana­ger, Power­Re­na­me, PowerT­oys Run, Mar­tin Chrzan’s Color Picker und Video Con­fe­rence Mute hin­zu gekommen.

Where is the Video Conference utility?

We’ll be doing a 0.34 expe­ri­men­tal release week of March 8th. We feel we are near rea­dy to add in Video Con­fe­rence mute into the sta­ble release pen­ding feed­back from the pen­ding 0.34 expe­ri­men­tal release.

33D9A55E5D133EC521669FA05473A3B3F04F06B786016A36E92ADC83002502E1

Highlights from v0.33 Stable/0.34 Experimental

Gene­ral

Updated over­view links to be lan­guage agnostic to the docs site.

‘ First time load’ expe­ri­ence. The hope is a quick, light way to learn about basic func­tio­n­a­li­ty. We have some more work to do and want to also use the same frame­work for tea­ching about updates as well.

First time load’ expe­ri­ence. The hope is a quick, light way to learn about basic func­tio­n­a­li­ty. We have some more work to do and want to also use the same frame­work for tea­ching about updates as well. Loca­liz­a­ti­on corrections

Fan­cy­Zo­nes

Adjus­ted edi­tor UX based on feed­back. Thanks @niels9001!

based on feed­back. Thanks @niels9001! New opti­ons to chan­ge zone acti­va­ti­on algorithm.

File Explo­rer

Impro­ved how SVG images are pre­view­ed in the pre­view pane, thanks@Drakula44!

images are pre­view­ed in the pre­view pane, thanks@Drakula44! @Aaron-Junker has crea­ted a pro­of of con­cept for using Mona­co edi­tor for pre­viewing dev files. This will enab­le over 125+ file types.

PowerT­oys Run

Plugin Mana­ger now is in set­tings. You can direct­ly turn on / off, inclu­de items in gene­ral search, and chan­ge the action key! Thanks @htcfreek for the gre­at feedback!

Impro­ved sup­port for addi­tio­nal win­dow mana­gers by abs­trac­ting out shell pro­cess calls. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Fix for PT Run regis­tering the hot­key on non-sup­por­ted OS versions.

Run regis­tering the hot­key on non-sup­por­ted versions. ~ will now act as the user home direc­to­ry in Fol­der plugin. Thanks @davidegiacometti

will now act as the user home direc­to­ry in Fol­der plugin. Thanks @davidegiacometti Ser­vice plugin has adjus­ted sta­tus messages

Video Con­fe­rence Mute (Expe­ri­men­tal)

Adjust video muting to leverage DirectShow.

Goal is to have 0.34 expe­ri­men­tal release week of March 8th.

Set­tings

When rest­ar­ting as admin, the set­tings now will reopen. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

