AIDA64 Version 6.32.5650 beta

Das bekannte Tool AIDA64, der Nachfolger von Everest, ist in einer neuen Beta-Version erschienen. Für die Systemanalyse zeigt es viele Informationen rund um Hard- und Software an, zum Beispiel auch die AGESA-Versionen des Mainboard-BIOS. Die Shareware bietet eine Testzeit von 30 Tagen an.
Changelog:
Version: 6.32.5650 beta (Mar 12, 2021)
Release notes:
- optimized settings saving to Registry
- motherboard specific sensor info for Asus Pro B560M‑C/CSM
- GPU information for AMD Radeon Pro 555 (Polaris)
- fixed: workaround for GPU clock flickering when the GPU is asleep on AMD Navi 21
- fixed: memory leak about PNG image loading
- fixed: JMicron JMS58x USB-NVMe passthrough
- fixed: Elgato LCD hot-plug support
- fixed: EVGA LCD hot-plug support
- fixed: SteelSeries LCD hot-plug support
- fixed: DRAM:BCLK ratio detection for Rocket Lake IMC
- fixed: motherboard specific sensor info for Asus TUF Gaming B450 Series
