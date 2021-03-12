AIDA64 Version 6.32.5650 beta

Verfasst vonpipin

Das bekann­te Tool AIDA64, der Nach­fol­ger von Ever­est, ist in einer neu­en Beta-Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Für die Sys­tem­ana­ly­se zeigt es vie­le Infor­ma­tio­nen rund um Hard- und Soft­ware an, zum Bei­spiel auch die AGE­SA-Ver­sio­nen des Main­board-BIOS. Die Share­ware bie­tet eine Test­zeit von 30 Tagen an.

Chan­ge­log:

Ver­si­on: 6.32.5650 beta (Mar 12, 2021)

Release notes:

  • opti­mi­zed set­tings saving to Registry
  • mother­board spe­ci­fic sen­sor info for Asus Pro B560M‑C/CSM
  • GPU infor­ma­ti­on for AMD Rade­on Pro 555 (Pola­ris)
  • fixed: work­around for GPU clock fli­cke­ring when the GPU is asleep on AMD Navi 21
  • fixed: memo­ry leak about PNG image loading
  • fixed: JMi­cron JMS58x USB-NVMe passthrough
  • fixed: Elga­to LCD hot-plug support
  • fixed: EVGA LCD hot-plug support
  • fixed: Steel­Se­ries LCD hot-plug support
  • fixed: DRAM:BCLK ratio detec­tion for Rocket Lake IMC
  • fixed: mother­board spe­ci­fic sen­sor info for Asus TUF Gaming B450 Series

 

 

Down­load: AIDA64
Ver­si­on: 6.32.5650 beta
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 12.03.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Share­ware
Web­sei­te Final­Wire AIDA64

