Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 461.92 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx, die GeForce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-one.
Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
• Some desktop applications may flicker or stutter when resizing the window on some PC configurations [3252200].
• [GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER]: Random flickering may appear across the top of the monitor on some PC configurations. [3184254]
• [Vulkan][Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game may display pixelated black dots or artifacts on characters’ skin. [3257041/3266614]
• [Rocket League]: Matches may take longer to load. [3244324]
• [Fortnite]: Shader cache optimizations have been made to reduce intermittent stutter on some PC configurations. [3244272]
• [Detroit: Become Human]: Game may crash when launched with Image Sharpening enabled. [3242624/200667092]
• [Dungeon & Fighter]: The game may blink when choosing characters. [200574764]
• [Zoom]: GeForce Experience In-game Overlay launches when a Zoom meeting starts. [3269577]
• Enabling NVIDIA Surround with 4K HDMI 2.1 TVs may fail. [3184849]
• Blue-screen crash may occur when connecting/disconnecting to/from the Samsung 8k TV. [3188971]
Open Issues in Version 461.92 WHQL:
As with every released driver, version 461.92 WHQL of the Release 460 driver has open issues and enhancement requests associated with it. This section includes lists of issues that are either not fixed or not implemented in this version. Some problems listed may not have been thoroughly investigated and, in fact, may not be NVIDIA issues. Others may have workaround solutions.
For notebook computers, issues can be system-specific and may not be seen on your particular notebook.
Windows 10 Issues
• [Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan]: Smoke appears pixelated. [3266916]
• [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
• [Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218]
• [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
• [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
• [G‑SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G‑SYNC monitors. [200667566]
• [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
• [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly dropto 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
|Download:
|GeForce Driver Version 461.92 W10
|Version:
|461.92
|Dateigröße
|Verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|16.03.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10, 8.x, 7
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite