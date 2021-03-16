Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 461.92 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Release Notes 461.92 (PDF)

Chan­ge­log:

Game Rea­dy Dri­ver Updates

Fixed Issu­es in this Release

• Some desk­top app­li­ca­ti­ons may fli­cker or stut­ter when resi­zing the win­dow on some PC con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons [3252200].

• [GeFor­ce GTX 1660 SUPER]: Ran­dom fli­cke­ring may appe­ar across the top of the moni­tor on some PC con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. [3184254]

• [Vulkan][Red Dead Redemp­ti­on 2]: The game may dis­play pixela­ted black dots or arti­facts on cha­rac­ters’ skin. [3257041/3266614]

• [Rocket League]: Matches may take lon­ger to load. [3244324]

• [Fort­ni­te]: Shader cache opti­miz­a­ti­ons have been made to redu­ce inter­mit­tent stut­ter on some PC con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. [3244272]

• [Detroit: Beco­me Human]: Game may crash when laun­ched with Image Shar­pe­ning enab­led. [3242624/200667092]

• [Dun­ge­on & Figh­ter]: The game may blink when choo­sing cha­rac­ters. [200574764]

• [Zoom]: GeFor­ce Expe­ri­ence In-game Over­lay laun­ches when a Zoom mee­ting starts. [3269577]

• Enab­ling NVIDIA Sur­round with 4K HDMI 2.1 TVs may fail. [3184849]

• Blue-screen crash may occur when connecting/disconnecting to/from the Sam­sung 8k TV. [3188971]

Open Issu­es in Ver­si­on 461.92 WHQL:

Win­dows 10 Issues

• [Rain­bow Six Siege][Vulkan]: Smo­ke appears pixela­ted. [3266916]

• [World of War­craft: Shadow­lands]: Ran­dom fli­cker may occur in cer­tain loca­ti­ons in the game [3206341]

• [Supre­me Commander/Supreme Com­man­der 2]: The games expe­ri­ence low FPS. [3231218]

• [Bat­man Ark­ham Knight]: The game cras­hes when tur­bu­lence smo­ke is enab­led. [3202250]

• [Steam VR game]: Stut­te­ring and lag­ging occur upon laun­ching a game while any GPU hard­ware moni­to­ring tool is run­ning in the back­ground. [3152190]

• [G‑SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU archi­tec­tu­re]: GPU power con­sump­ti­on may incre­a­se in idle mode on sys­tems using cer­tain hig­her refresh-rate G‑SYNC moni­tors. [200667566]

• [You­Tube]: Video play­back stut­ters while scrol­ling down the You­Tube page. [3129705]

• [Note­book]: Some Pas­cal-based note­books w/ high refresh rate dis­plays may ran­dom­ly drop­to 60Hz during game­play. [3009452]