Rambus verlängert Patentabkommen mit AMD

Bereits im Febru­ar hat Ram­bus eine Ver­län­ge­rung des Patent­ab­kom­mens mit AMD per Pres­se­er­klä­rung bekannt­ge­ben. Nach­dem die letz­te Ver­län­ge­rung der erst­mals 2006 geschlos­se­nen Ver­ein­ba­rung 2016 erfolg­te, wur­den Details über die neue Lauf­zeit die­ses mal nicht kommuniziert.

Rambus and AMD Extend Patent License Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Febru­a­ry 24, 2021 – Ram­bus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a pro­vi­der of indus­try-lea­ding chips and sili­con IP making data fas­ter and safer, today announ­ced that it has exten­ded its patent licen­se agree­ment with Advan­ced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE: AMD). Under the terms of the agree­ment, AMD will con­ti­nue to be licen­sed for its pro­ducts. Spe­ci­fic terms of the agree­ment are confidential.

“We are very plea­sed that AMD has cho­sen to renew its patent licen­se agree­ment and look for­ward to our con­ti­nued col­la­bo­ra­ti­on in the future,” said Kit Rod­gers, seni­or vice pre­si­dent of tech­no­lo­gy part­ners­hips and cor­po­ra­te deve­lo­p­ment at Ram­bus. “As our fourth con­ti­nuous agree­ment with AMD, this exten­si­on is a tes­ta­ment to the ongo­ing strength and rele­van­ce of our patent portfolio.”

Pres­se­mit­tei­lung Ram­bus vom 24.02.2021