AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.5.1

Bereits am Don­ners­tag ist eine neue Ver­si­on der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on — also des Trei­bers für AMD Gra­fik­kar­ten — für Win­dows 7 und 10 erschie­nen. Neben eini­gen Feh­ler­kor­rek­tu­ren wird jetzt das Spiel Metro Exo­dus PC Enhan­ced Edi­ti­on unter­stützt und Resi­dent Evil Vil­la­ge soll auf Rade­on RX 6800XT Kar­ten in 4K und Maxi­ma­len Ein­stel­lun­gen rund 13 Pro­zent schnel­ler sein.

Es wer­den aller­dings auch eini­ge neue Pro­ble­me aufgelistet:

Unin­stal­ling or upgrading Rade­on Soft­ware using the fac­to­ry reset opti­on may dele­te AMD chip­set dri­ver fol­ders if they are stored in the same direc­to­ry as the Rade­on Soft­ware instal­la­ti­on. Users who wish to per­form a fac­to­ry reset are recom­men­ded to use the AMD cleanup uti­li­ty instead.

Den Down­load, sowie die kom­plet­ten Über­sich­ten der Release Notes fin­det Ihr in unse­rem neu­en Downloadbereich: