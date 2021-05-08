AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.5.1

Bereits am Donnerstag ist eine neue Version der Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition — also des Treibers für AMD Grafikkarten — für Windows 7 und 10 erschienen. Neben einigen Fehlerkorrekturen wird jetzt das Spiel Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition unterstützt und Resident Evil Village soll auf Radeon RX 6800XT Karten in 4K und Maximalen Einstellungen rund 13 Prozent schneller sein.
Es werden allerdings auch einige neue Probleme aufgelistet:
- Uninstalling or upgrading Radeon Software using the factory reset option may delete AMD chipset driver folders if they are stored in the same directory as the Radeon Software installation. Users who wish to perform a factory reset are recommended to use the AMD cleanup utility instead.
- Resident Evil Village™ may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.
- DOTA®2 may experience flickering and corruption on RyzenTM Mobile 5000 series.
- FPS logging may log incorrectly or fail to log on RyzenTM Mobile 4000 series and RyzenTM Mobile 5000 series.
Den Download, sowie die kompletten Übersichten der Release Notes findet Ihr in unserem neuen Downloadbereich: