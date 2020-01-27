AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4 Highlights

Support For

War­craft III : Ref­or­ged™ With high pre­sets on the Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT , achie­ve up to 11% bet­ter per­for­mance play­ing World of War­craft® III : Ref­or­ged™ with Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 edi­ti­on 20.1.4 than with Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.1.3. RS-331

: Ref­or­ged™ Jour­ney to the Sava­ge Pla­net™

Fixed Issues

Red Dead Redemp­ti­on 2™ may expe­ri­ence squa­re or blo­cky tex­tures on some ter­rain during game­play when using Vul­kan® API .

. Some Vul­kan® API games may expe­ri­ence a crash or app­li­ca­ti­on hang when per­forming a task switch while Rade­on Image Shar­pe­ning is enab­led.

games may expe­ri­ence a crash or app­li­ca­ti­on hang when per­forming a task switch while Rade­on Image Shar­pe­ning is enab­led. Text over­flow is obser­ved in toast messa­ges for some lan­guages.

Rade­on ReLi­ve may fail to switch record­ing to desk­top when Rade­on Soft­ware is open.

Grand Theft Auto™ 5 may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem hang or black screen at launch, when ope­ning Rade­on Over­lay while in game, or after per­forming a task switch while in game.

Audio may inter­mitt­ent­ly be mis­sing from Rade­on ReLi­ve record­ings near the end of recor­ded clips.

Inte­ger Sca­ling opti­on is not sho­wing up or avail­ab­le on some Windows®7 sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.

Known Issues

A loss of dis­play with working audio may be expe­ri­en­ced on a limi­ted num­ber of dis­plays when per­forming a mode chan­ge on Rade­on RX 5000 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.

5000 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts. A sys­tem crash or hang may occur when run­ning the Final Fan­ta­sy XIV : Shadow­brin­gers™ bench­mark.

: Shadow­brin­gers™ bench­mark. Inte­ger Sca­ling may cau­se some video con­tent to show fli­cker when the dis­play reso­lu­ti­on is set to less than nati­ve reso­lu­ti­on.

Mul­ti­ple games may have very dark or very bright gra­phics in game when HDR is enab­led in Win­dows®.

is enab­led in Win­dows®. Rade­on Anti-Lag enab­le and dis­able beep noti­fi­ca­ti­ons may be play­ed in error when indi­vi­dual­ly pres­sing keys assi­gned to the hot­key.

The Rade­on Soft­ware Over­lay hot­key noti­fi­ca­ti­on may some­ti­mes be dis­play­ed during video play­back in web brow­sers or laun­ching some video play­er app­li­ca­ti­ons.

Rade­on Soft­ware may open with an incon­sis­tent size or may not keep its pre­vious­ly set size when ope­ned.

Some Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics users may inter­mitt­ent­ly expe­ri­ence a black screen while gaming or on desk­top. A poten­ti­al tem­pora­ry work­around is dis­ab­ling hard­ware acce­le­ra­ti­on in app­li­ca­ti­ons run­ning in the back­ground such as web brow­sers or Dis­cord.

Foot­no­tes

RS-331, Tes­ting con­duc­ted by AMD Per­for­mance Labs as of Janu­a­ry 23, 2020 using a test sys­tem com­pri­sing of Intel Core i9-9900K CPU (3.6GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memo­ry, the Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT gra­phics card and Win­dows 10 x64 with Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.1.4, and 20.1.3. PC manu­fac­tu­rers may vary con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons, yiel­ding dif­fe­rent results. Play­ing World of War­craft® III: Ref­or­ged™ at high pre­sets on the Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT, with Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.1.4 scored 234.9 FPS while 20.1.3 scored 211.1 FPS, sho­wing an 11% uplift dri­ver over dri­ver.

Important Notes

AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.1.4 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lo­wing: