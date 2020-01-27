AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4

Mit der Version 20.1.4 der Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition werden die Spiele Warcraft III: Reforged und Journey to the Savage Planet unterstützt, außerdem wurden einige Fehler beseitigt. Seit der Version 19.2.3 werden Mobilprozessoren mit integrierter Vega-Grafik unterstützt, sodass Notebookbesitzer nun nicht mehr auf den Treibersupport der jeweiligen Hersteller angewiesen sind, sondern diesen Treiber ebenfalls nutzen können. Für diese hat AMD auch eine FAQ veröffentlicht.
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4 Highlights
Support For
- Warcraft III: Reforged™
- With high presets on the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 11% better performance playing World of Warcraft® III: Reforged™ with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.1.4 than with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.3.RS-331
- Journey to the Savage Planet™
Fixed Issues
- Red Dead Redemption 2™ may experience square or blocky textures on some terrain during gameplay when using Vulkan® API.
- Some Vulkan® API games may experience a crash or application hang when performing a task switch while Radeon Image Sharpening is enabled.
- Text overflow is observed in toast messages for some languages.
- Radeon ReLive may fail to switch recording to desktop when Radeon Software is open.
- Grand Theft Auto™ 5 may experience a system hang or black screen at launch, when opening Radeon Overlay while in game, or after performing a task switch while in game.
- Audio may intermittently be missing from Radeon ReLive recordings near the end of recorded clips.
- Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows®7 system configurations.
Known Issues
- A loss of display with working audio may be experienced on a limited number of displays when performing a mode change on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- A system crash or hang may occur when running the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers™ benchmark.
- Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.
- Multiple games may have very dark or very bright graphics in game when HDR is enabled in Windows®.
- Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.
- The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.
- Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.
- Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord.
Footnotes
RS-331, Testing conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of January 23, 2020 using a test system comprising of Intel Core i9-9900K CPU (3.6GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memory, the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT graphics card and Windows 10 x64 with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4, and 20.1.3. PC manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Playing World of Warcraft® III: Reforged™ at high presets on the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT, with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4 scored 234.9 FPS while 20.1.3 scored 211.1 FPS, showing an 11% uplift driver over driver.
Important Notes
- AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition can be found here.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4 installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4 Driver Version 19.50.17.01 (Windows Driver Store Version 26.20.15017.1005)
|Download:
|Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020
|Version:
|20.1.4
|Dateigröße
|Windows 10: 482,99 MiB
Windows 7: 662,34 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|27.01.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10 und 7
|Lizenz:
|proprietär
|Webseite